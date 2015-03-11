Infection Control, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356695, 9780323356923

Infection Control, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jason Stull
eBook ISBN: 9780323356923
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356695
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th March 2015
Description

Drs. Stull and Weese have assembled an expert panel of authors on the topic of Infection Control. Articles include: Hospital-associated infections, Surgical site infections, Surveillance for Hospital-associated infections, Hand hygiene and contact precautions, Patient management, Environmental cleaning and disinfection, Equipment cleaning and disinfection, Antimicrobial Stewardship, Worker safety, Zoonotic disease and infection control and Legal implications of zoonotic disease transmission for veterinary practices.

About the Authors

Jason Stull Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio State

