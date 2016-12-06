Infection and Malignancy in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1
1st Edition
Authors: Kevin Winthrop Leonard Calabrese
eBook ISBN: 9780323496766
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496759
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics will include articles such as: Vaccines and Biologics- efficacy and toxicity; Improving Vaccine administration in Practice; HCV and rheumatology; HBV reactivation and rheumatic disease; Herpes zoster in rheumatic diseases; Opportunistic infections in biologic therapy, risk and prevention; and many more!
About the Authors
Kevin Winthrop Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases, Ophthalmology, Professor of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon
Leonard Calabrese Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of CWRU R.J. Fasermyer Chair of Clinical Immunology
