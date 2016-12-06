Infection and Malignancy in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323496759, 9780323496766

Infection and Malignancy in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Winthrop Leonard Calabrese
eBook ISBN: 9780323496766
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496759
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics will include articles such as: Vaccines and Biologics- efficacy and toxicity; Improving Vaccine administration in Practice; HCV and rheumatology; HBV reactivation and rheumatic disease; Herpes zoster in rheumatic diseases; Opportunistic infections in biologic therapy, risk and prevention; and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496766
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323496759

About the Authors

Kevin Winthrop Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases, Ophthalmology, Professor of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon

Leonard Calabrese Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of CWRU R.J. Fasermyer Chair of Clinical Immunology

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.