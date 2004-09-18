Infection and Autoimmunity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512710, 9780080534657

Infection and Autoimmunity

1st Edition

Editors: Yehuda Shoenfeld Nancy Agmon-Levin Noel Rose Yehuda Shoenfeld Noel Rose
eBook ISBN: 9780080534657
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512710
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th September 2004
Page Count: 768
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Infection and Autoimmunity encompasses the different mechanisms involved in the infection-autoimmunity association/induction. Special attention is given to heat shock proteins (HSPs) and to transgenic mouse models to better understand infection-induced autoimmunity. Organized into six parts, this book first discusses the mechanisms of autoimmune induction by infection. Some chapters follow discussing the vaccination and vaccines, including the controversial issue of vaccine-autoimmunity relationship. Other chapters elucidate the relationship of bacteria and parasites to autoimmunity. Lastly, the aspects of infections and diseases are described. This reference material will help readers gain a deeper insight into the important etiological aspects of autoimmunity.

Key Features

  • The only book directed at the interactions between infectious agents and autoimmunity
  • Describes the prevalence and incidence of the global issues and current therapeutic approaches
  • Presents the measures for infection control
  • Completely updated, with new chapters
  • One-stop reference with easy access to topics

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Introduction: Infection and Autoimmunity

I Mechanisms of Autoimmune Induction by Infection

Implications of T Cell Receptor Crossreactivity for the Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Diseases

Epitope Spreading

Molecular Mimicry in Multiple Sclerosis: Role of MHC-Altered Peptide Ligands (MAPL)

Adverse Events of Desirable Gain in Immunocompetence: The Immune Restoration Inflammatory Syndromes (IRIS)

CD5-Expressing B Cells and Infection

Endothelial Cell Autoreactivity and Infection

II Vaccination

Induction of Autoimmunity by Adjuvant Hydrocarbons

Vaccination and Autoimmunity

BCG Vaccination

III Viruses

Viruses: The Culprits of Autoimmune Diseases?

How Transgenic Mouse Models Contribute to a Better Understanding of Virus-Induced Autoimmunity

Epstein-Barr Virus and Autoimmunity

HIV and Autoimmunity

Parvovirus B19 Infection and Its Association to Autoimmune Disease

Hepatitis C Infection and Vasculitis

HCV and Cryoglobulinemia

Virus-Induced Systemic Vasculitides

Viral Infections and Autoimmune Hepatitis

Viral Infections and Type 1 Diabetes

Theiler's Murine Encephalomyelitis Virus-Induced Demyelinating Disease (TMEV-IDD) and Autoimmunity

Viruses and Multiple Sclerosis

Endogenous Retroviruses as Etiological Agents in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Sjögren's Syndrome - Autoimmune Epithelitis: Role of Coxsackieviruses in Pathogenesis

Viral Infection and Heart Disease: Autoimmune Mechanisms

IV Bacteria and Autoimmunity

Rheumatic Fever: How Streptococcal Throat Infection Triggers an Autoimmune Disease

Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS)

Helicobacter Pylori Infection and Gastric Autoimmunity: Coincidence or Cause-Effect Relationship?

Yersinia Enterocolitica Infections and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases

Reactive Arthritis (Reiter's Syndrome): Roles of Infection, HLA-B27 and the Immune Response

Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy as an Autoimmune Disease Evoked by Acinetobacter: Implications for Multiple Sclerosis and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

Infection and Autoimmunity in Patients with Antibiotic Treatment-Resistant Lyme Arthritis

Post-Infectious Arthritis: Reactive Arthritis or Slow Infectious Arthritis?

V Parasites and Autoimmunity

Parasitic Infection and Autoimmunity

Autoimmunity in Chagas' Disease

Anti-Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Antibodies and Autoimmune Diseases

VI Infection and Diseases

The Infectious Origin of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome

SLE and Infections

Type I Diabetes Mellitus, Infection and Toll-like Receptors

Infection and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases

Pemphigus and Infection

Infection, Autoimmunity and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Infections and Vasculitis

Infection and Multiple Sclerosis

Infections and Polymyositis-Dermatomyositis

Infection and Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Infection and Systemic Sclerosis

Tuberculosis and SLE-like Symptoms as a Complication of Biological Anti-TNF Therapy

Infection and Behçet's Syndrome

Infections and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Infection and Spondyloarthropathies

Celiac Disease and Infection

Infections Associated with Retinal Autoimmunity

Infection and Atherosclerosis

The Pathogenic Role of Heat Shock Proteins in Atherosclerosis

Interaction between Rheumatoid Arthritis and Infections

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534657
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444512710

About the Editor

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.

His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.

He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.

Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.

Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel

Nancy Agmon-Levin

Nancy Agmon-Levin

Nancy Agmon-Levin, MD is a senior lecturer at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine of the Tel-Aviv University. She is a graduate of Hadassah medical school in Jerusalem, Israel. Dr. Agmon-Levin has completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in allergy and clinical immunology at the Kaplan medical center in Israel. During the last 6 years she has worked as a senior physician and a scientist as well as the deputy head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel. Dr. Agmon-Levin is the president of the Israeli association for Allergy and clinical immunology.

Dr. Agmon-Levin is active in research, training, education and patient care. She has over 100 peer reviewed publications mainly focusing on various fields of autoimmunity research, autoantibodies, roles of vitamin D, hormones and environmental factors as infectious agents and vaccines in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Head: Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases,Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel

Noel Rose

Noel Rose

Noel Rose was born in Stamford, Connecticut. He attended Yale University for his undergraduate education followed by the University of Pennsylvania for a Ph.D. and State University of New York at Buffalo for an MD. He was a member of the faculty of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine for a period of 20 years, rising through the ranks to become a professor of Microbiology and Medicine, Director of Clinical Laboratories and Director of the Center for Immunology. He then spent ten years at Wayne State University School of Medicine where he chaired the Department of Immunology and Microbiology. In 1981, he joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins University as chairman of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. He presently holds professorial appointments in the Departments of Pathology, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Medicine and Environmental Health Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University and directs the Center for Autoimmune Disease Research. Dr. Rose’s original investigations on the autoimmune basis of thyroid disease in 1956 opened the present era of research on autoimmunity. He has since investigated many areas of autoimmunity and related issues in clinical and basic immunology. Dr. Rose is the author or co-author of over 800 scientific papers and editor or co-editor of 24 books. He has received numerous honors, including two honorary doctoral degrees, election to fellowship in national or international societies, service in national and international organizations and editorial boards of leading journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Center for Autoimmune Disease Research, Bloomberg School of Public Health, John's Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.

His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.

He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.

Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.

Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases,Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel

Noel Rose

Noel Rose

Noel Rose was born in Stamford, Connecticut. He attended Yale University for his undergraduate education followed by the University of Pennsylvania for a Ph.D. and State University of New York at Buffalo for an MD. He was a member of the faculty of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine for a period of 20 years, rising through the ranks to become a professor of Microbiology and Medicine, Director of Clinical Laboratories and Director of the Center for Immunology. He then spent ten years at Wayne State University School of Medicine where he chaired the Department of Immunology and Microbiology. In 1981, he joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins University as chairman of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. He presently holds professorial appointments in the Departments of Pathology, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Medicine and Environmental Health Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University and directs the Center for Autoimmune Disease Research. Dr. Rose’s original investigations on the autoimmune basis of thyroid disease in 1956 opened the present era of research on autoimmunity. He has since investigated many areas of autoimmunity and related issues in clinical and basic immunology. Dr. Rose is the author or co-author of over 800 scientific papers and editor or co-editor of 24 books. He has received numerous honors, including two honorary doctoral degrees, election to fellowship in national or international societies, service in national and international organizations and editorial boards of leading journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Center for Autoimmune Disease Research, Bloomberg School of Public Health, John's Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.