Infection and Autoimmunity
1st Edition
Description
Infection and Autoimmunity encompasses the different mechanisms involved in the infection-autoimmunity association/induction. Special attention is given to heat shock proteins (HSPs) and to transgenic mouse models to better understand infection-induced autoimmunity. Organized into six parts, this book first discusses the mechanisms of autoimmune induction by infection. Some chapters follow discussing the vaccination and vaccines, including the controversial issue of vaccine-autoimmunity relationship. Other chapters elucidate the relationship of bacteria and parasites to autoimmunity. Lastly, the aspects of infections and diseases are described. This reference material will help readers gain a deeper insight into the important etiological aspects of autoimmunity.
Key Features
- The only book directed at the interactions between infectious agents and autoimmunity
- Describes the prevalence and incidence of the global issues and current therapeutic approaches
- Presents the measures for infection control
- Completely updated, with new chapters
- One-stop reference with easy access to topics
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction: Infection and Autoimmunity
I Mechanisms of Autoimmune Induction by Infection
Implications of T Cell Receptor Crossreactivity for the Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Diseases
Epitope Spreading
Molecular Mimicry in Multiple Sclerosis: Role of MHC-Altered Peptide Ligands (MAPL)
Adverse Events of Desirable Gain in Immunocompetence: The Immune Restoration Inflammatory Syndromes (IRIS)
CD5-Expressing B Cells and Infection
Endothelial Cell Autoreactivity and Infection
II Vaccination
Induction of Autoimmunity by Adjuvant Hydrocarbons
Vaccination and Autoimmunity
BCG Vaccination
III Viruses
Viruses: The Culprits of Autoimmune Diseases?
How Transgenic Mouse Models Contribute to a Better Understanding of Virus-Induced Autoimmunity
Epstein-Barr Virus and Autoimmunity
HIV and Autoimmunity
Parvovirus B19 Infection and Its Association to Autoimmune Disease
Hepatitis C Infection and Vasculitis
HCV and Cryoglobulinemia
Virus-Induced Systemic Vasculitides
Viral Infections and Autoimmune Hepatitis
Viral Infections and Type 1 Diabetes
Theiler's Murine Encephalomyelitis Virus-Induced Demyelinating Disease (TMEV-IDD) and Autoimmunity
Viruses and Multiple Sclerosis
Endogenous Retroviruses as Etiological Agents in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Sjögren's Syndrome - Autoimmune Epithelitis: Role of Coxsackieviruses in Pathogenesis
Viral Infection and Heart Disease: Autoimmune Mechanisms
IV Bacteria and Autoimmunity
Rheumatic Fever: How Streptococcal Throat Infection Triggers an Autoimmune Disease
Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS)
Helicobacter Pylori Infection and Gastric Autoimmunity: Coincidence or Cause-Effect Relationship?
Yersinia Enterocolitica Infections and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Reactive Arthritis (Reiter's Syndrome): Roles of Infection, HLA-B27 and the Immune Response
Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy as an Autoimmune Disease Evoked by Acinetobacter: Implications for Multiple Sclerosis and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease
Infection and Autoimmunity in Patients with Antibiotic Treatment-Resistant Lyme Arthritis
Post-Infectious Arthritis: Reactive Arthritis or Slow Infectious Arthritis?
V Parasites and Autoimmunity
Parasitic Infection and Autoimmunity
Autoimmunity in Chagas' Disease
Anti-Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Antibodies and Autoimmune Diseases
VI Infection and Diseases
The Infectious Origin of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
SLE and Infections
Type I Diabetes Mellitus, Infection and Toll-like Receptors
Infection and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Pemphigus and Infection
Infection, Autoimmunity and Autoimmune Liver Diseases
Infections and Vasculitis
Infection and Multiple Sclerosis
Infections and Polymyositis-Dermatomyositis
Infection and Guillain-Barré Syndrome
Infection and Systemic Sclerosis
Tuberculosis and SLE-like Symptoms as a Complication of Biological Anti-TNF Therapy
Infection and Behçet's Syndrome
Infections and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Infection and Spondyloarthropathies
Celiac Disease and Infection
Infections Associated with Retinal Autoimmunity
Infection and Atherosclerosis
The Pathogenic Role of Heat Shock Proteins in Atherosclerosis
Interaction between Rheumatoid Arthritis and Infections
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 18th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534657
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444512710
About the Editor
Yehuda Shoenfeld
Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.
His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.
He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.
Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.
Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Nancy Agmon-Levin
Nancy Agmon-Levin, MD is a senior lecturer at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine of the Tel-Aviv University. She is a graduate of Hadassah medical school in Jerusalem, Israel. Dr. Agmon-Levin has completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in allergy and clinical immunology at the Kaplan medical center in Israel. During the last 6 years she has worked as a senior physician and a scientist as well as the deputy head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel. Dr. Agmon-Levin is the president of the Israeli association for Allergy and clinical immunology.
Dr. Agmon-Levin is active in research, training, education and patient care. She has over 100 peer reviewed publications mainly focusing on various fields of autoimmunity research, autoantibodies, roles of vitamin D, hormones and environmental factors as infectious agents and vaccines in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Head: Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases,Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Noel Rose
Noel Rose was born in Stamford, Connecticut. He attended Yale University for his undergraduate education followed by the University of Pennsylvania for a Ph.D. and State University of New York at Buffalo for an MD. He was a member of the faculty of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine for a period of 20 years, rising through the ranks to become a professor of Microbiology and Medicine, Director of Clinical Laboratories and Director of the Center for Immunology. He then spent ten years at Wayne State University School of Medicine where he chaired the Department of Immunology and Microbiology. In 1981, he joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins University as chairman of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. He presently holds professorial appointments in the Departments of Pathology, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Medicine and Environmental Health Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University and directs the Center for Autoimmune Disease Research. Dr. Rose’s original investigations on the autoimmune basis of thyroid disease in 1956 opened the present era of research on autoimmunity. He has since investigated many areas of autoimmunity and related issues in clinical and basic immunology. Dr. Rose is the author or co-author of over 800 scientific papers and editor or co-editor of 24 books. He has received numerous honors, including two honorary doctoral degrees, election to fellowship in national or international societies, service in national and international organizations and editorial boards of leading journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Autoimmune Disease Research, Bloomberg School of Public Health, John's Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
