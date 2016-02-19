Infant Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166940, 9781483194424

Infant Nutrition

1st Edition

Its Physiological Basis

Authors: F. W. Clements
eBook ISBN: 9781483194424
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1949
Page Count: 254
Description

Infant Nutrition: Its Physiological Basis covers the physiological aspects of the nutrition of the fetus and young infant. This book is composed of 12 chapters that evaluate the data on the physical and chemical properties of the human and cow’s milk. It effectively addresses the aspects of tissue metabolism and the composition of a new born infant. The first chapters deal with the factors affecting placenta permeability; features of placenta; maternal supply and placental transmission of individual nutrients; secretion and components of human milk; and the constitution, chemical, and biological properties of milk. A comparison of the amino acid content of human and cow’s milk is also covered. Other chapters consider the analysis of the sucking and swallowing motion of the infant, as well as the physiological weight loss of the neo-natal period. The calorie and nutritional requirement of infants and children are presented. The last chapter is devoted to the protein requirements of young infants.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, pediatricians, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Some Aspects of Tissue Metabolism

II. Fetal Nutrition — General Considerations

III. Fetal Nutrition — Carbohydrate, Protein, Fat, and Minerals

IV. Fetal Nutrition — Vitamins

V. Fetal Nutrition: Summary and Clinical Application

VI.The Chemical and Physical Properties of Human and Cow's Milk

VII. Digestion in the Young Infant

VIII. Water Metabolism

IX. Energy Requirements

X. Requirements of Nutrients

XI. Application of the Principles

XII. Disturbances of Metabolism of Dietetic Origin

Index


