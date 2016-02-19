Infant Nutrition
1st Edition
Its Physiological Basis
Description
Infant Nutrition: Its Physiological Basis covers the physiological aspects of the nutrition of the fetus and young infant. This book is composed of 12 chapters that evaluate the data on the physical and chemical properties of the human and cow’s milk. It effectively addresses the aspects of tissue metabolism and the composition of a new born infant.
The first chapters deal with the factors affecting placenta permeability; features of placenta; maternal supply and placental transmission of individual nutrients; secretion and components of human milk; and the constitution, chemical, and biological properties of milk. A comparison of the amino acid content of human and cow’s milk is also covered. Other chapters consider the analysis of the sucking and swallowing motion of the infant, as well as the physiological weight loss of the neo-natal period. The calorie and nutritional requirement of infants and children are presented. The last chapter is devoted to the protein requirements of young infants.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, pediatricians, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Some Aspects of Tissue Metabolism
II. Fetal Nutrition — General Considerations
III. Fetal Nutrition — Carbohydrate, Protein, Fat, and Minerals
IV. Fetal Nutrition — Vitamins
V. Fetal Nutrition: Summary and Clinical Application
VI.The Chemical and Physical Properties of Human and Cow's Milk
VII. Digestion in the Young Infant
VIII. Water Metabolism
IX. Energy Requirements
X. Requirements of Nutrients
XI. Application of the Principles
XII. Disturbances of Metabolism of Dietetic Origin
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2049
- Published:
- 1st January 1949
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194424