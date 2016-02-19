Infant Nutrition: Its Physiological Basis covers the physiological aspects of the nutrition of the fetus and young infant. This book is composed of 12 chapters that evaluate the data on the physical and chemical properties of the human and cow’s milk. It effectively addresses the aspects of tissue metabolism and the composition of a new born infant. The first chapters deal with the factors affecting placenta permeability; features of placenta; maternal supply and placental transmission of individual nutrients; secretion and components of human milk; and the constitution, chemical, and biological properties of milk. A comparison of the amino acid content of human and cow’s milk is also covered. Other chapters consider the analysis of the sucking and swallowing motion of the infant, as well as the physiological weight loss of the neo-natal period. The calorie and nutritional requirement of infants and children are presented. The last chapter is devoted to the protein requirements of young infants.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, pediatricians, students, and researchers.