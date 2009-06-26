Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 18-3

First, Infant Development is discussed. Then there are two articles on assessment in early childhood psychiatry: Psychiatric assessment, and Assessment of the caregiver-child relationship in early childhood psychiatry. Early Childhood Mental Health Problems are discussed next, such as Internalizing, Trauma and PTSD, Preschool Disruptive Behavior and ADHD (as viewed through a developmental lens), Pervasive Developmental Disorders, and Parental Psychopathology. In the next section, Early Childhood Specific Treatment Modalities are reviewed: Interventions for Behavioral Problems, Interventions for trauma--exposed dyads: Infant – Parent Psychotherapy and Child – Parent Psychotherapy, Video feedback in parent-infant treatment, Psychosocial interventions with biological effects: Bucharest Early Intervention Project, and Psychopharmacological interventions in preschoolers. Finally, Models of Care are proposed.