Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437711998

Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 18-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Gleason Daniel Schechter
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437711998
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

First, Infant Development is discussed. Then there are two articles on assessment in early childhood psychiatry: Psychiatric assessment, and Assessment of the caregiver-child relationship in early childhood psychiatry. Early Childhood Mental Health Problems are discussed next, such as Internalizing, Trauma and PTSD, Preschool Disruptive Behavior and ADHD (as viewed through a developmental lens), Pervasive Developmental Disorders, and Parental Psychopathology. In the next section, Early Childhood Specific Treatment Modalities are reviewed: Interventions for Behavioral Problems, Interventions for trauma--exposed dyads: Infant – Parent Psychotherapy and Child – Parent Psychotherapy, Video feedback in parent-infant treatment, Psychosocial interventions with biological effects: Bucharest Early Intervention Project, and Psychopharmacological interventions in preschoolers. Finally, Models of Care are proposed.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437711998

About the Authors

Mary Gleason Author

Daniel Schechter Author

