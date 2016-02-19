Inelastic Light Scattering documents the proceedings of the 1979 US-Japan Seminar held at Santa Monica, California, USA, 22-25 January 1979. The seminar is one of a continuing series of seminars on ""Current Developments in Science,"" which are jointly sponsored by the United States National Science Foundation and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science as part of the United States-Japan Cooperative Science Program. These joint seminars provide a medium for personal interactions between theorists and experimentalists from the two countries. The aim of the joint seminar on inelastic light scattering was to organize a program which would focus on important theoretical and experimental developments that reflect the complementarity of Japanese and US efforts in this important field. The topics covered by the papers presented at the seminar include resonant Raman scattering and luminescence; light scattering under intense illumination; resonant Brillouin scattering and non-local optics; enhanced Raman scattering by molecules adsorbed in metals; inelastic light scattering in superionic conductors and in glasses; Raman scattering by soft modes in IV-VI compound semiconductor and ferroelectrics; and central peaks in inelastic light scattering at structural phase transitions.