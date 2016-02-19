Inelastic Light Scattering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080254258, 9781483154602

Inelastic Light Scattering

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1979 US-Japan Seminar held at Santa Monica, California, USA, 22-25 January 1979

Editors: Elias Burstein H. Kawamura
eBook ISBN: 9781483154602
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 118
Description

Inelastic Light Scattering documents the proceedings of the 1979 US-Japan Seminar held at Santa Monica, California, USA, 22-25 January 1979. The seminar is one of a continuing series of seminars on ""Current Developments in Science,"" which are jointly sponsored by the United States National Science Foundation and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science as part of the United States-Japan Cooperative Science Program. These joint seminars provide a medium for personal interactions between theorists and experimentalists from the two countries. The aim of the joint seminar on inelastic light scattering was to organize a program which would focus on important theoretical and experimental developments that reflect the complementarity of Japanese and US efforts in this important field. The topics covered by the papers presented at the seminar include resonant Raman scattering and luminescence; light scattering under intense illumination; resonant Brillouin scattering and non-local optics; enhanced Raman scattering by molecules adsorbed in metals; inelastic light scattering in superionic conductors and in glasses; Raman scattering by soft modes in IV-VI compound semiconductor and ferroelectrics; and central peaks in inelastic light scattering at structural phase transitions.

Table of Contents


List of participants

Editorial

Preface

A Stochastic Theory of Second Order Optical Processes

On the Vibronic Theory of the Resonance Raman Scattering

Bistability and Anomalies in Absorption and Resonance Scattering of Intense Light

Resonant Raman Scattering and Luminescence due to Excitonic Molecule

Recent Developments in Non-Local Optics

Brillouin Scattering of Exciton Polaritons and Additional Boundary Conditions

Interference Analogy of Raman-Luminescence Problem and Experimental Discrimination by Polarization Correlation

The Nature of Raman Damping Constant and Its Effect upon Resonant Light Scattering from Molecular Systems in the Weak Field Limit

Resonance Raman Scattering and Luminescence under Two-Photon Excitation

Resonant Excitation of Bound Exciton Luminescence in GaAs-1-xPx Alloys

Enhanced Raman Intensity of Molecules Adsorbed on Metal Surfaces: Experiments and Theory

Enhanced Raman Scattering by Molecules Adsorbed on Electrodes—A Theoretical Model

Giant Raman Scattering by Pyridine and CN- Adsorbed on Silver

Liquid-like Raman Scattering by Superionic Materials

Lattice Dynamics of Simple Superionic Conductors

Light Scattering Study of Ferroelastics Hg2Br2

Light Scattering from Correlated Ion Fluctuations in Ionic Conductors

Raman Scattering and Bond Structure in Chalcogenide Glasses (Se-Ge System)

Conjecture on the Effect of Small Anharmonicity on Vibrational Modes in Glass

Raman Scattering from Soft TO-Phonon in IV-VI Compound Semiconductors

Light Scattering Studies on Structural Phase Transitions

Anharmonic Phonons and Central Peaks at Structural Phase Transitions

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154602

