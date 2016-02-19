Inelastic Light Scattering
Inelastic Light Scattering documents the proceedings of the 1979 US-Japan Seminar held at Santa Monica, California, USA, 22-25 January 1979. The seminar is one of a continuing series of seminars on ""Current Developments in Science,"" which are jointly sponsored by the United States National Science Foundation and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science as part of the United States-Japan Cooperative Science Program. These joint seminars provide a medium for personal interactions between theorists and experimentalists from the two countries. The aim of the joint seminar on inelastic light scattering was to organize a program which would focus on important theoretical and experimental developments that reflect the complementarity of Japanese and US efforts in this important field. The topics covered by the papers presented at the seminar include resonant Raman scattering and luminescence; light scattering under intense illumination; resonant Brillouin scattering and non-local optics; enhanced Raman scattering by molecules adsorbed in metals; inelastic light scattering in superionic conductors and in glasses; Raman scattering by soft modes in IV-VI compound semiconductor and ferroelectrics; and central peaks in inelastic light scattering at structural phase transitions.
A Stochastic Theory of Second Order Optical Processes
On the Vibronic Theory of the Resonance Raman Scattering
Bistability and Anomalies in Absorption and Resonance Scattering of Intense Light
Resonant Raman Scattering and Luminescence due to Excitonic Molecule
Recent Developments in Non-Local Optics
Brillouin Scattering of Exciton Polaritons and Additional Boundary Conditions
Interference Analogy of Raman-Luminescence Problem and Experimental Discrimination by Polarization Correlation
The Nature of Raman Damping Constant and Its Effect upon Resonant Light Scattering from Molecular Systems in the Weak Field Limit
Resonance Raman Scattering and Luminescence under Two-Photon Excitation
Resonant Excitation of Bound Exciton Luminescence in GaAs-1-xPx Alloys
Enhanced Raman Intensity of Molecules Adsorbed on Metal Surfaces: Experiments and Theory
Enhanced Raman Scattering by Molecules Adsorbed on Electrodes—A Theoretical Model
Giant Raman Scattering by Pyridine and CN- Adsorbed on Silver
Liquid-like Raman Scattering by Superionic Materials
Lattice Dynamics of Simple Superionic Conductors
Light Scattering Study of Ferroelastics Hg2Br2
Light Scattering from Correlated Ion Fluctuations in Ionic Conductors
Raman Scattering and Bond Structure in Chalcogenide Glasses (Se-Ge System)
Conjecture on the Effect of Small Anharmonicity on Vibrational Modes in Glass
Raman Scattering from Soft TO-Phonon in IV-VI Compound Semiconductors
Light Scattering Studies on Structural Phase Transitions
Anharmonic Phonons and Central Peaks at Structural Phase Transitions
