Inelastic Ion–Surface Collisions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127035505, 9780323154208

Inelastic Ion–Surface Collisions

1st Edition

Editors: N Tolk
eBook ISBN: 9780323154208
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 362
Description

Inelastic Ion-Surface Collisions is a collection of papers presented at the 1976 International Workshop on Inelastic-Ion-Surface Collisions, held at Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey.

This book contains 12 chapters and begins with the identification and study of the underlying physical mechanisms associated with ionization, neutralization, and excitation responsible for the observed sputtering and particle backscattering outershell inelastic collision phenomena. Other chapters discuss the role of the bulk, the surface, and the near surface interaction regions on the degree of ionization, neutralization, and excitation. The remaining chapters deal with the oscillations in the energy dependence of backscattered ions, wake riding states, and optical polarization effects from beam transmission through tilted foils and from beam particle bombardment of surfaces at grazing incidence.

This book is of great value to atomic, solid state, nuclear, surface, chemical, and space physicists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Low Energy De-excitation and Neutralization Processes Near Surfaces

Neutralization and Inelastic Energy Losses in Low-Energy Ion Scattering

Neutralization Behavior in Medium Energy Ion Scattering

Oscillatory Scattered Ion Yields in Low Energy Ion-Surface Scattering

Nonadiabatic Neutralization at Surfaces: Oscillatory Ion Scattering Intensities

Sputtering Processes: Collision Cascades and Spikes

Secondary Ion Production due to Ion-Surface Bombardment

Optical Emission from Low-Energy Ion-Surface Collisions

Electron Pickup by Fast Ions in Solids

Processes of Charge Exchange into the Continuum of Ionic Projectiles Interacting with Gases and Solids

Orientation and Alignment in Beam Tilted-Foil Spectroscopy

Optical Polarization in High Energy Ion Surface Scattering at Grazing Incidence

Index


About the Editor

N Tolk

