Inelastic Ion-Surface Collisions is a collection of papers presented at the 1976 International Workshop on Inelastic-Ion-Surface Collisions, held at Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey.

This book contains 12 chapters and begins with the identification and study of the underlying physical mechanisms associated with ionization, neutralization, and excitation responsible for the observed sputtering and particle backscattering outershell inelastic collision phenomena. Other chapters discuss the role of the bulk, the surface, and the near surface interaction regions on the degree of ionization, neutralization, and excitation. The remaining chapters deal with the oscillations in the energy dependence of backscattered ions, wake riding states, and optical polarization effects from beam transmission through tilted foils and from beam particle bombardment of surfaces at grazing incidence.

This book is of great value to atomic, solid state, nuclear, surface, chemical, and space physicists.