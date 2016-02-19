Inelastic Ion–Surface Collisions
Inelastic Ion-Surface Collisions is a collection of papers presented at the 1976 International Workshop on Inelastic-Ion-Surface Collisions, held at Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey.
This book contains 12 chapters and begins with the identification and study of the underlying physical mechanisms associated with ionization, neutralization, and excitation responsible for the observed sputtering and particle backscattering outershell inelastic collision phenomena. Other chapters discuss the role of the bulk, the surface, and the near surface interaction regions on the degree of ionization, neutralization, and excitation. The remaining chapters deal with the oscillations in the energy dependence of backscattered ions, wake riding states, and optical polarization effects from beam transmission through tilted foils and from beam particle bombardment of surfaces at grazing incidence.
This book is of great value to atomic, solid state, nuclear, surface, chemical, and space physicists.
Low Energy De-excitation and Neutralization Processes Near Surfaces
Neutralization and Inelastic Energy Losses in Low-Energy Ion Scattering
Neutralization Behavior in Medium Energy Ion Scattering
Oscillatory Scattered Ion Yields in Low Energy Ion-Surface Scattering
Nonadiabatic Neutralization at Surfaces: Oscillatory Ion Scattering Intensities
Sputtering Processes: Collision Cascades and Spikes
Secondary Ion Production due to Ion-Surface Bombardment
Optical Emission from Low-Energy Ion-Surface Collisions
Electron Pickup by Fast Ions in Solids
Processes of Charge Exchange into the Continuum of Ionic Projectiles Interacting with Gases and Solids
Orientation and Alignment in Beam Tilted-Foil Spectroscopy
Optical Polarization in High Energy Ion Surface Scattering at Grazing Incidence
