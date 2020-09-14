The rise of new digital Industrial technology popularly known as Industry 4.0 is evolving at an exponential pace and disrupting almost every industry in every country. This is a new Industrial Revolution that enables smart, connected and disruptive technologies to transform and digitize organizations, operations, and the workforce by increasing information flow, creating new insights and entirely different business models. These changes are signaling the trend and transformation towards fully connected and automated entire systems of production, management, and governance. Organizations have started realizing this change and focusing upon how Industry 4.0 could impact their business. Many are implementing changes and preparing for the future where smart machines are empowering their business. Industry 4.0 represents the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution in discrete and process manufacturing, logistics and supply chain (Logistics 4.0), the chemical industry, energy (Energy 4.0), transportation, utilities, oil and gas, mining and metals and other segments, including resources industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and Smart Cities. Industry 4.0: Managing Digital Transformation Using Disruptive Technologies is the first book to discuss the trends of Industry 4.0 along with a deep technological look at the methods that are effectuating the change, including robotics, augmented reality, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence on value chain support and optimization. This book provides a comprehensive overview of Industry 4.0 starting from the basic definition and current technologies, and encompassing business models that can and will come in play with Industry 4.0 adoption