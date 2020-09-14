Industry 4.0: Managing Digital Transformation Using Disruptive Technologies
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The rise of new digital Industrial technology popularly known as Industry 4.0 is evolving at an exponential pace and disrupting almost every industry in every country. This is a new Industrial Revolution that enables smart, connected and disruptive technologies to transform and digitize organizations, operations, and the workforce by increasing information flow, creating new insights and entirely different business models. These changes are signaling the trend and transformation towards fully connected and automated entire systems of production, management, and governance. Organizations have started realizing this change and focusing upon how Industry 4.0 could impact their business. Many are implementing changes and preparing for the future where smart machines are empowering their business. Industry 4.0 represents the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution in discrete and process manufacturing, logistics and supply chain (Logistics 4.0), the chemical industry, energy (Energy 4.0), transportation, utilities, oil and gas, mining and metals and other segments, including resources industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and Smart Cities. Industry 4.0: Managing Digital Transformation Using Disruptive Technologies is the first book to discuss the trends of Industry 4.0 along with a deep technological look at the methods that are effectuating the change, including robotics, augmented reality, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence on value chain support and optimization. This book provides a comprehensive overview of Industry 4.0 starting from the basic definition and current technologies, and encompassing business models that can and will come in play with Industry 4.0 adoption
Key Features
- Provides readers with understanding of the key concepts and technologies involved in bringing the new industrial revolution called Industry 4.0 to bear across a wide variety of fields
- Integrates deep technical coverage of key methods and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Robotics, Mechatronics, Big Data, Cloud computing, Fog computing, Cyberphysical systems, Deep Learning, Internet of Things, Simulation, 3-D Printing, and Blockchain
- Provides readers with four key parts of the book, covering Introductory Concepts of Industry 4.0, Applications/Frameworks of Industry 4.0 on Different Business Domains, Issues/Challenges Faced by Organizations in Implementation, and Case Studies
Readership
Academics (scientists, researchers, MSc. PhD. students) from the fields of Computer Science, Engineering, and Information Technology. Researchers and practitioners in any field that deals with systems sciences, smart technology, and smart industry practices
Table of Contents
- Artificial Intelligence
2. Additive Manufacturing
3. Augment Reality and Virtual Reality
4. Autonomous Robots
5. Big Data and Analytics
6. Block Chain Technology
7. Cloud Computing and Fog Computing
8. Cyber Security and Privacy
9. Cyberphysical Systems including new methods for systematically designing Cyberphysical Systems
10. Deep Learning
11. Digitalising Multi-tier Supply Chains
12. Emerging Issues and Challenges with Industry 4.0
13. Horizontal and Vertical System Integration
14. Internet of Things
15. Industrial Internet of Things Note
16. Industry 4.0 in the context of Manufacturing Engineering
17. Industry 4.0 Business models
18. Industry 4.0 for SMEs: new business models, revenue streams and potential charging models
19. Lean and smart manufacturing
20. Manufacturing and supply chain with digital transformation and IIoT
21. Robotics in a 4.0 World
22. Social Media
23. Sensors, embedded systems, IoT components
24. Simulation
25. Upskilling for Industry 4.0
26. Machines and systems integrations
27. Data interchange and integrations
28. Services and business models
29. 3-D Printing
30. Discrete and Process Manufacturing
31. Logistics 4.0
32. Energy 4.0
33. Smart Cities
34. Talent Development for Industry 4.0
35. Education in Industry4.0
36. Blockchain based solution for industries
37. 5G enabled Solutions for Industries
38. Safe Automation Process
39. Localization and Activity Sensing in Smart Healthcare Industries
40. Security and privacy for Industry 4.0
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323884853
About the Editors
Loveleen Gaur
Dr. Loveleen Gaur, Research Head and Faculty, Amity International Business School, Amity University, Noida, India. Dr. Gaur is an established author, researcher, teacher, educator, consultant, administrator and program leader. She has filed two patents in the area of Internet of Things. Before Amity University, Dr. Gaur has worked as faculty and has done research work at the University of Maryland, USA. She is actively involved in teaching Information Systems, Research Methodology, Data Analytics and software tools such as SPSS, R, and Excel to Post Graduate Students. She has specialized in the fields of Information Sciences, IoT, Data Analytics, E-commerce, Data Mining, and Business Intelligence. Dr. Gaur is the editor of Internet of Things: Approach and Applicability in Manufacturing from CRC Press, and Handbook of Research on Engineering Innovations and Technology Management in Organizations from IGI Global.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Head and Faculty, Amity University, Noida, India
Arun Solanki
Dr. Arun Solanki is Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, India. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from Gautam Buddha University. He has supervised more than 60 M.Tech. Dissertations under his guidance. His research interests span Expert System, Machine Learning, and Search Engines. Dr. Solanki is an Associate Editor of the International Journal of Web-Based Learning and Teaching Technologies from IGI Global. He has been a Guest Editor for special issues of Recent Patents on Computer Science, from Bentham Science Publishers. Dr. Solanki is the editor of the books Green Building Management and Smart Automation and Handbook of Emerging Trends and Applications of Machine Learning, both from IGI Global.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, India
Mike Hinchey
Dr Mike Hinchey is the President of IFIP (International Federation for Information Processing) (2016-2022). IFIP was established by UNESCO in 1960 to advance “information processing” (now termed IT or ICT) technically, in research and in education, and in support of the UN’s SDGs. As President of an NGO accredited by the United Nations, he is invited to attend the UN General Assembly in New York during his presidency as well as to several UNESCO events in Paris and Geneva. The role involves regular engagement with international technical societies, engagement with policy-setters including Ministers and Heads of Government. He was also the Director of Lero–the Irish Software Research Centre (June 2010 – December 2016). Providing scientific and general leadership to ~225 researchers spread across 8 institutions, including all 7 of Ireland’s universities. Responsibility for strategic planning, engaging with funding agencies (in Ireland and EU), public relations and public engagement, general management of approximately €8M budget (aided by a General Manager and Operations Manager). He is currently a Professor of Software Engineering at the University of Limerick, Ireland (June 2008 - ). Usual academic duties: teaching, research supervision, project supervision, conducting research both personal and at group level, engagement with Computer Science & Information Systems department, involvement in departmental, faculty, and University committees.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Software Engineering, University of Limerick, Ireland; President, IFIP (International Federation for Information Processing)
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.