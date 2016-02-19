Industrial Waste Water Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444417954, 9780080874647

Industrial Waste Water Management, Volume 5

1st Edition

Authors: S.E. Jorgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780080874647
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 387
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
387
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080874647

Reviews

@qu:...engineers in the manufacturing industries will find it of considerable help in understanding the basic processes that may be necessary for the treatment of wastewater. @source: Water Research

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S.E. Jorgensen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

DFH, Environmental Chemistry, University Park 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.