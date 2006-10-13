Industrial Waste Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123724939, 9780080471082

Industrial Waste Treatment

1st Edition

Contemporary Practice and Vision for the Future

Authors: Nelson Nemerow
eBook ISBN: 9780080471082
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123724939
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th October 2006
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11600.00
9860.00
141.82
120.55
84.00
71.40
139.00
118.15
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
99.95
84.96
132.00
112.20
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Taking the reader through the history of industrial waste treatment and directing them toward a new path of best practice, Industrial Waste Treatment illustrates how current treatment techniques are affected by regulatory and economic constraints, scientific knowledge and tolerances. This book provides the reader with the basis for a more effective method of waste treatment which is sustainable and supportive of industrial improvements. Overall, it provides valuable information for planners, industrial, civil and environmental engineers and government officials for a better understanding of current practices and regulatory history and how these factors relate to the ability to complete environmental solutions to industrial waste problems.

Key Features

  • Provides environmental history from a professional/technical point-of-view as a basis for total solutions engineering
  • Includes sustainable practice necessary for the 21st Century
  • Thoroughly explores industry and environmental regulations over the past 150 years

Readership

environmental engineers and managers industries including petroleum, sugar, steel mills, pulp and paper mills, cement plants, plastic, leather plants; industrial engineers; civil engineers; planners; government regulators; technologists; researchers; consultants and plant managers; environmental audit managers; water utility engineers, scientists, and operations managers

Table of Contents

PART A---20th Century; Introduction to Industrial Waste Treatment; History of Environmental Industrial Wastes; Theories and Practices; Volume Reduction; Contaminant Concentration Reduction; Neutralization; Equalization and Proporationing; Suspended Solids Removal; Colloidal Solids Removal; Inorganic Dissolved Solids Removal; Organic Solids Removal; Treatment and disposal of Sludge Solids; Joint Treatment with Domestic Sewage; Treatment of Hazardous Wastes; Air Contaminants Removal; Major Industrial Wastes; PART B---21ST CENTURY; Rational of Environmental Complexes; Procedure for Industry in Attaining Zero Pollution; Economics of Environmental Complexes; Realistic Industrial Complexes; Potential Industrial Complexes; Potential Municipal-Industrial Complexes; Naturally-Evolving Industrial Complexes; Benefit-related Expenditures for Industrial Waste Treatment; Summary; Critique of Environmental Complexes

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080471082
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123724939

About the Author

Nelson Nemerow

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Environmental Engineer Encinitas, CA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.