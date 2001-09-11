Industrial Waste Treatment Handbook
1st Edition
Description
All industries produce waste products that unless treated or mitigated in some way will be harmful to the human or natural environment. These waste products will generally need to be identified according to the industrial process in question, neutralized or rendered less harmful and finally disposed of into the surrounding land, air or watercourses. It is therefore of vital importance to every environmental, pollution or plant manager or engineer that these processes be fully understood and implemented or the cost to either the company or the environment can be catastrophic.
With increasing government regulation of pollution, as well as willingness to levy punitive fines for transgressions, and the ever-present financial imperative to carry out these activities in the most efficient and cost-effective manner it is the responsibility of the professionals in question to ensure that they have the most up-to-date information available at their disposal. This book provides not only that, but the only available methodology for identifying which waste types are produced from which industrial processes, and how they can be treated. This unique feature makes this book one that every environmental, industrial and plant manager, engineer and consultant will want to have on their bookshelf.
Key Features
Essential aspect of, and requirement for, all manufacturing industry The only up-to-date book on this subject area available Takes a practical applications standpoint, not a theoretical approach
Readership
Industrial Waste and Environmental Engineers, Plant Engineers, Industrial Chemists, Process and Chemical Engineers, Industrial Health and Safety Professionals and Environmental Health workers.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS: Preface; Introduction; Fundamentals - Chemistry and Physics; Laws, Rules and Regulations; Wastes from Industry; Management of Industrial Stormwater Run-off; Wastes Characterization; Pollution Prevention; Treatment Methods; Advanced, or Tertiary Treatment Methods; Disposal of Residuals; Groundand Groundwater Contamination; Remediation of Groundwater Contamination. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 11th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495392
About the Author
Frank Woodard
Affiliations and Expertise
President of Woodard and Curran Environmental Consultants
Reviews
"All in all, this is a fine reference for anyone needing essential information on the sources of, and methods for treating, industrial wastewater." --Chemical Engineering, January 2003