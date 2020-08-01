Howard Goodfellow graduated with a Ph.D. from the Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry from the University of Toronto and has been responsible for specialized consulting and engineering design services for over 1000 industrial and government clients in the environmental field. He has provided litigation support and expert testimony for numerous legal clients in the industrial clean air technology field. For over 25 years, Dr. Goodfellow has been a recognized expert in the field of ventilation, air pollution and air quality control. His affiliation with the University of Toronto as Adjunct Professor and his association with TEKES and INVENT teams in Finland has led to teaching opportunities in various countries in the area of industrial ventilation as well as the publication of the first edition of the Industrial Ventilation Design Guidebook. He has presented over 100 technical papers and is the author of the scientific textbook entitled: “Advanced Design of Ventilation Systems for Contaminant Control.” Dr. Goodfellow is a named Fellow of Engineers from the Professional Engineers Ontario and the Canadian Academy of Engineering as well as Hall of Distinction, University of Toronto, Engineering Alumni Association and recipient of The Engineering Medal, Entrepreneurship Category, Ontario Professional Engineers, and the Canada Award, Society of Chemical Industry.