The Industrial Ventilation Design Guidebook addresses the design of air technology systems for the control of contaminants in industrial workplaces such as factories and manufacturing plants. It covers the basic theories and science behind the technical solutions for industrial air technology and includes publication of new fundamental research and design equations contributed by more than 40 engineers and scientists from over 18 countries.

Readers are presented with scientific research and data for improving the indoor air quality in the workplace and reducing emissions to the outside environment.

The Guidebook represents, for the first time, a single source of all current scientific information available on the subject of industrial ventilation and the more general area of industrial air technology. New Russian data is included that fills several gaps in the scientific literature.