Industrial Surfactants
2nd Edition
An Industrial Guide
Description
The second edition of this useful book describes almost 2900 surfactants which are currently available for industrial use. The book will be of value to technical and managerial personnel involved in the specification and use of these products. The information has been developed directly from information received from 46 surfactant suppliers. Industrial surfactants find uses in almost every industry, from asphalt manufacturing to carpet fibers, from pulp and paper production to leather processing. Examples of the types of chemicals used as surfactants are fatty alcohol sulfates, alkanolamides, alkoxylates, sulfosuccinates, amines, quaternaries, phosphate esters, acid esters, block copolymers, betaines, imidazolines, alkyl sulfonates, etc.
Readership
Asphalt manufacturing to carpet fibers, from pulp and paper production to leather processing.
Table of Contents
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Alcolac Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Akzo Chemicals Inc. Albright & Wilson Americas Alcolac American Cyanamid Co. to Costec Inc. Daniel Products Co. to W.R. Grace & Co. - Conn. Harcros Organics to Lonza Inc. McIntyre Group Ltd. to Olin Corp. M.S. Paisner, Inc. to Scher Chemicals, Inc. Shell Chemical Co. to Stepan Co. Texaco Chemical Co. to Witco Corp. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 565
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1993
- Published:
- 31st December 1993
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518105
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513322
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer