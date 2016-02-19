Industrial Surfactants - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815513322, 9780815518105

Industrial Surfactants

2nd Edition

An Industrial Guide

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815518105
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513322
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 565
Description

The second edition of this useful book describes almost 2900 surfactants which are currently available for industrial use. The book will be of value to technical and managerial personnel involved in the specification and use of these products. The information has been developed directly from information received from 46 surfactant suppliers. Industrial surfactants find uses in almost every industry, from asphalt manufacturing to carpet fibers, from pulp and paper production to leather processing. Examples of the types of chemicals used as surfactants are fatty alcohol sulfates, alkanolamides, alkoxylates, sulfosuccinates, amines, quaternaries, phosphate esters, acid esters, block copolymers, betaines, imidazolines, alkyl sulfonates, etc.

Readership

Asphalt manufacturing to carpet fibers, from pulp and paper production to leather processing.

Table of Contents

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Alcolac Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Akzo Chemicals Inc. Albright & Wilson Americas Alcolac American Cyanamid Co. to Costec Inc. Daniel Products Co. to W.R. Grace & Co. - Conn. Harcros Organics to Lonza Inc. McIntyre Group Ltd. to Olin Corp. M.S. Paisner, Inc. to Scher Chemicals, Inc. Shell Chemical Co. to Stepan Co. Texaco Chemical Co. to Witco Corp. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
565
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1993
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518105
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513322

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

