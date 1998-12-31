Industrial Solvents Handbook, 5th Ed. - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780815514138, 9780815518099

Industrial Solvents Handbook, 5th Ed.

5th Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815518099
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1998
Page Count: 994
Description

Completely revised, and vastly expanded, this Fifth Edition is a well-established and successful reference volume designed principally for the chemical and other process industries, but will be found useful by anyone needing the latest pertinent data on industrial solvents.

This Fifth Edition is uniquely helpful when it becomes necessary to select a new solvent on a competitive or comparative basis; when the customary solvent, employed hitherto, might no longer be available, or can no longer be used because of environmental reasons; or when prices have risen to such an extent that an existing process must be redesigned to make it economically feasible again.

The over 1,200 tables in this book contain basic data on the physical properties of most solvents and on the solubilities of a variety of materials in these solvents. Even phase diagrams for multicomponent systems are included. Particularly valuable are the comparative data for various solvents in the last chapter.

Readership

Chemical and other process industries.

Table of Contents

Hydrocarbon Solvents Halogenated Hydrocarbons Chlorinated Hydrocarbons Nitroparaffins Organic Sulfur Compounds Monohydric Alcohols Polyhydric Alcohols Phenols Aldehydes Ethers Glycol Ethers Ketones Acids Amines Esters HPLC and UV Data AppendixùComparative Data for Various Solvents

Details

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

