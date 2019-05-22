Industrial Process Plant Construction Estimating and Man-Hour Analysis focuses on industrial process plants and enables the estimator to apply statistical applications, estimate data tables, and estimate sheets to use methods for collecting, organizing, summarizing, presenting, and analyzing historical man-hour data.

The book begins with an introduction devoted to labor, productivity measurement, collection of historical data, verification of data, estimating methods, and factors affecting construction labor productivity and impacts of data. It goes on to explore construction statistics and mathematical spreadsheets, followed by detailed scopes of work ranging from coal-fired power plants to oil refineries and solar plants, among others. Man-hour schedules based on historical data collected from past installations in industrial process plants are also included as well as a detailed glossary, Excel and mathematical formulas, area and volume formulas, metric/standard conversions, and boiler man-hour tables.

Industrial Process Plant Construction Estimating and Man-Hour Analysis aids industrial project managers, estimators, and engineers with the level of detail and practical utility for today’s industrial operations and is an ideal resource for those involved in engineering, technology, or construction estimation.