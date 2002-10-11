Industrial Process Control: Advances and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Industrial Process Control: Advances and Applications is a comprehensive, practical, easy-to-read book on process control, covering some of the most important topics in the petrochemical process industry, including Fieldbus, Multiphase Flow Metering, and other recently developed control systems.
Drawing from his own experience and successes at such high-profile companies as Brown and Root and Honeywell spanning more than 20 years, the author explains the practical applications of some of the most intricate and complicated control systems that have ever been developed.
Key Features
- Compilation of all the best instrumentation and control techniques used in industry today
- Interesting theoretical content as well as practical topics on planning, integration and application
- Includes the latest on Fieldbus, Profibus and Multiphase Flow Metering
Table of Contents
An Overview of Instrumentation, Control, and Safety Systems
Systems Theory
Integrated Safety and Automation Systems
Project Engineering of Control Systems
Application Engineering of Control Systems
Some Typical Control/Safety Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 11th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491523
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674461
About the Author
Ghodrat Kalani
Ghodrat Kalani has twenty-nine years of experience in the field of control and instrumentation systems design and engineering with such companies as Brown and Root and Honeywell. Author of about a dozen papers on instrumentation and control topics, with two masters degrees in Operational Research and Systems Engineering, member of several professional associations, including being a senior member of the ISA since 1982, Kalani is still working with Brown and Root as a Control Systems Consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown and Root
Reviews
"It is a compilation of the best instrumentation and control techniques used in industry, providing interesting theoretical content as well as practical topics on planning, integration, and application." --Plant Engineering, 2003