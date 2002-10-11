Industrial Process Control: Advances and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750674461, 9780080491523

Industrial Process Control: Advances and Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Ghodrat Kalani
eBook ISBN: 9780080491523
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750674461
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 11th October 2002
Page Count: 182
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
65.99
56.09
7900.00
6715.00
96.36
81.91
94.95
80.71
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
84.95
72.21
90.95
77.31
68.95
58.61
54.99
46.74
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Industrial Process Control: Advances and Applications is a comprehensive, practical, easy-to-read book on process control, covering some of the most important topics in the petrochemical process industry, including Fieldbus, Multiphase Flow Metering, and other recently developed control systems.

Drawing from his own experience and successes at such high-profile companies as Brown and Root and Honeywell spanning more than 20 years, the author explains the practical applications of some of the most intricate and complicated control systems that have ever been developed.

Key Features

  • Compilation of all the best instrumentation and control techniques used in industry today
  • Interesting theoretical content as well as practical topics on planning, integration and application
  • Includes the latest on Fieldbus, Profibus and Multiphase Flow Metering

Table of Contents

An Overview of Instrumentation, Control, and Safety Systems
Systems Theory
Integrated Safety and Automation Systems
Project Engineering of Control Systems
Application Engineering of Control Systems
Some Typical Control/Safety Systems

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080491523
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750674461

About the Author

Ghodrat Kalani

Ghodrat Kalani has twenty-nine years of experience in the field of control and instrumentation systems design and engineering with such companies as Brown and Root and Honeywell. Author of about a dozen papers on instrumentation and control topics, with two masters degrees in Operational Research and Systems Engineering, member of several professional associations, including being a senior member of the ISA since 1982, Kalani is still working with Brown and Root as a Control Systems Consultant.

Affiliations and Expertise

Brown and Root

Reviews

"It is a compilation of the best instrumentation and control techniques used in industry, providing interesting theoretical content as well as practical topics on planning, integration, and application." --Plant Engineering, 2003

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.