Industrial Process Automation Systems

Dr. Y. Jaganmohan Reddy, has 18 years of experience in the field of industrial automation and control as a Senior Architect, Systems engineer, Project engineer, Test engineer, Maintenance engineer, and has also worked for Pre and Post sales support in industrial instrumentation, control and automation solutions. He graduated with a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering in 1997 from Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Kakatiya University, Warangal and has a Masters in Software Systems in 2004 from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani, and got his Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from JNTUK, Kakinada. Earlier in his career he worked for JOCIL Ltd, a subsidiary of The Andhra Sugars Limited as an engineer (Instrumentation), responsible for maintenance and project activities of the instrumentation and Control Engineering. He is currently working as a senior architect in Natural Gas Measurement and Monitoring Systems in HTS Lab Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad.

Dr Reddy has published 26 research papers in various International/National journals and conferences and has authored two books on microgrids. He is a member of ISA, IETE and a Certified Automation Professional (CAP) and Systems Engineering Professional, and his research areas include Industrial automation, Power systems, Energy management systems, Instrumentation, and control systems.