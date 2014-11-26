Industrial Process Automation Systems
1st Edition
Design and Implementation
Description
Industrial Process Automation Systems: Design and Implementation is a clear guide to the practicalities of modern industrial automation systems. Bridging the gap between theory and technician-level coverage, it offers a pragmatic approach to the subject based on industrial experience, taking in the latest technologies and professional practices.
Its comprehensive coverage of concepts and applications provides engineers with the knowledge they need before referring to vendor documentation, while clear guidelines for implementing process control options and worked examples of deployments translate theory into practice with ease.
This book is an ideal introduction to the subject for junior level professionals as well as being an essential reference for more experienced practitioners.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge of the different systems available and their applications, enabling engineers to design automation solutions to solve real industry problems.
- Includes case studies and practical information on key items that need to be considered when procuring automation systems.
- Written by an experienced practitioner from a leading technology company
Readership
Practicing automation design and maintenance engineers, junior level engineers from instrumentation, electrical, chemical and production. Students at PG level for Control and Instrumentation, Process Automation, Chemical Engineering in chemical, petrochemical, power, metals, mining and pharmaceutical industries.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Industrial automation
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Innovators
- 1.3. Industrial revolutions
- 1.4. Evolution of automation from needs perspectives
- 1.5. Evolution of automation from technology perspectives
- 1.6. Challenges three decades back
- 1.7. Current challenges
- 1.8. Technology trends
- 1.9. Device connectivity
- 1.10. Automation system controllers
- 1.11. The generic duties of an automation system in hierarchical form
- 1.12. Functional requirements of an integrated information and automation systems: A generic list
- 1.13. Conceptual/functional topology of an automation system
- Chapter 2: The programmable logic controller
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction to the programmable logic controller
- 2.2. Hardware
- 2.3. Internal architecture
- 2.4. I/O devices
- 2.5. I/O processing
- 2.6. Ladder and function block programming
- 2.7. Function blocks
- 2.8. IL, SFC, and ST programming methods
- Chapter 3: Distributed control system
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Evolution of traditional control systems
- 3.3. Distributed control systems
- 3.4. Functional components of DCS
- 3.5. Diagnostics in IOs
- 3.6. Controllers
- 3.7. Workstations
- 3.8. Functional Features of DCS
- Chapter 4: Batch automation systems
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- Chapter 5: Functional safety and safety instrumented systems
- Abstract
- 5.1. Functional safety: an introduction
- 5.2. What is functional safety?
- 5.3. Safety functions and safety-related systems
- 5.4. Example of functional safety
- 5.5. Legislation and standards
- 5.6. IEC 61508/IEC 61511: an introduction
- 5.7. Scope of the standard
- 5.8. The overall safety life cycle (SLS)
- 5.9. Risk and its analysis and reduction
- 5.10. Safety requirements and safety functions
- 5.11. Safety integrity levels (SIL)
- 5.12. Functional safety management
- 5.13. Layers of protection
- 5.14. Risk analysis techniques
- 5.15. Safety requirement specifications
- 5.16. General requirements
- 5.17. Response time
- 5.18. SIF specification
- 5.19. Operator interfaces (HMI)
- 5.20. Safety instrumented systems
- 5.21. Reliability and diagnostics
- 5.22. SIS voting principles and methods
- 5.23. SIS SIL level calculation tools
- 5.24. SIS communication protocols and field-buses
- 5.25. FF-SIS: foundation Fieldbus for safety instrumented systems
- 5.26. PROFISafe
- 5.27. PROFIsafe protocol
- 5.28. Black Channel principle
- 5.29. Integrated Safety data communications
- 5.30. Selection of safety instrumented system
- Chapter 6: Fire and gas detection system
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction to the fire and gas (F&G) detection system
- 6.2. Understanding industry safety performance standards
- 6.3. Critical components
- 6.4. F&G detectors
- 6.5. F&G network architecture
- 6.6. Integrated approach for F&G
- 6.7. Conclusion
- Chapter 7: SCADA systems
- Abstract
- 7.1. Overview of SCADA systems
- 7.2. Minicomputers and microprocessors
- 7.3. Remote terminal units
- 7.4. Communication technologies
- 7.5. Program development tools
- 7.6. Operator interface
- Chapter 8: Programmable automation controller
- Abstract
- 8.1. Modern industrial application
- Chapter 9: Serial communications
- Abstract
- 9.1. RS232 overview
- 9.2. RS232 signal information
- 9.3. Limitations of RS232 applications
- 9.4. Overview of EIA-485
- 9.5. The difference between RS232/RS485/RS422
- 9.6. Modbus serial communications
- 9.7. Modbus map
- 9.8. Error checking methods
- 9.9. Modbus exception codes
- Chapter 10: Industrial networks
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction to industrial networks
- 10.2. The OSI network model
- 10.3. TCP/IP
- Chapter 11: HART communication
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Technology
- 11.3. HART technology
- 11.4. Application environment
- Chapter 12: PROFIBUS communication
- Abstract
- 12.1. Overview
- 12.2. Supported topology
- 12.3. Data exchange
- 12.4. Fail-safe operation
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: Foundation fieldbus communication
- Abstract
- 13.1. Fieldbus technology
- Chapter 14: Wireless communication
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Basic concepts of industrial wireless communication
- 14.3. ISA100 standard
- 14.4. Networks
- 14.5. Network configurations
- 14.6. Gateway, system manager, and security manager
- 14.7. Applications of wireless instrumentation
- 14.8. Designing and engineering a wireless system
- Chapter 15: OPC communications
- Abstract
- 15.1. Introduction
- Chapter 16: Asset management systems
- Abstract
- 16.1. Definition of an asset
- 16.2. Asset management system
- 16.3. Key goal of asset management system
- 16.4. Fault models
- 16.5. Calculation model
- 16.6. Maintaining work processes
- 16.7. Unneeded trips to the field – avoided through remote diagnostics
- 16.8. Life cycle work processes
- 16.9. Intelligent field devices – data flow
- 16.10. Integrated asset management
- 16.11. Use of the tools
- 16.12. Instrument asset management systems – architecture/subsystems
- 16.13. Smart field devices
- 16.14. Asset management system: role-based diagnostics
- 16.15. Device rendering technologies
- 16.16. Limitations of DD technology
- 16.17. Enhanced device description language
- 16.18. FDT/DTM
- 16.19. The DTM
- 16.20. Key benefits to the users
- Chapter 17: Calibration management systems
- Abstract
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Need for calibration
- 17.3. Traceability
- 17.4. Calibration standards
- 17.5. Calibration concepts
- 17.6. Documentation
- 17.7. Calibration of transmitters
- 17.8. Calibrating a conventional instrument
- 17.9. Calibrating a HART instrument
- 17.10. Calibrating fieldbus transmitters
- 17.11. Calibration Management System
- 17.12. Calibration Software
- 17.13. Benefits of using calibration management system
- 17.14. Business benefits
- Chapter 18: System maintenance
- Abstract
- 18.1. Overview
- 18.2. Distributed control system maintenance
- 18.3. Maintenance software
- 18.4. Maintenance program implementation and management
- 18.5. Software and network maintenance
- 18.6. Computer operating environment
- 18.7. Network maintenance
- Chapter 19: Advanced process control systems
- Abstract
- 19.1. Introduction and need for advanced process control (APC)
- 19.2. History of process control
- 19.3. Advanced process control
- 19.4. Advantages of APC
- 19.5. Architecture and technologies
- Chapter 20: Training system
- Abstract
- 20.1. Introduction to process modeling
- 20.2. Training Systems
- 20.3. Components of training simulators system
- 20.4. Architecture of a Typical training simulators
- Chapter 21: Alarm management systems
- Abstract
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Conventional and advanced alarm systems
- Chapter 22: Database systems
- Abstract
- 22.1. Historian database
- Chapter 23: Manufacturing execution systems
- Abstract
- 23.1. Introduction
- Chapter 24: Cyber security in industrial automation
- Abstract
- 24.1. Plant Control Network
- 24.2. Cyber attacks
- 24.3. Understanding common PCS vulnerabilities
- 24.4. Common PCS software security weaknesses
- 24.5. Standards
- Chapter 25: Mobile and video systems
- Abstract
- 25.1. Introduction
- 25.2. Mobile process monitoring console
- 25.3. Key benefits of wireless process mobile console
- 25.4. Handheld mobile device solutions
- 25.5. Some of the major benefits of field-based mobility solutions
- 25.6. Mobile device based solutions
- 25.7. Video system analytics
- 25.8. Regions of interest
- 25.9. Minimum object size
- 25.10. Video system camera server
- 25.11. DCS
- 25.12. Operator console
- 25.13. Video system client
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 26th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010983
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009390
About the Author
B.R. Mehta
B.R.Mehta is Senior Vice President with Reliance Industries Ltd., Mumbai. He has over 41 years’ experience in the refinery and petrochemicals industry. He has worked on control systems and instrumentation engineering projects for Patalganga, Hazira, and Jamnagar Refinery & Petrochemicals during his 22+ years with Reliance Industries. Prior to joining Reliance, he worked for Agro-Chemical & Food Co., Kenya as Chief Instrumentation Engineer and for Indian Petrochemicals Ltd., Vadodara for 11 years as Instrument Engineer.
He is currently heading the design & engineering department for control systems & instrumentation. During his career he has worked with many overseas licensors, including U.O.P, Foster Wheeler , ICI, Union Carbide , Du Pont , Stork and Stone & Webster. He has also worked with engineering contractors Bechtel, John Brown , Lummus , Jecobs H & G , Lucky Engineering, Chemtex , Worley, and Aker Kvaerne. He has worked on basic engineering, detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, expediting, construction, testing, pre-commissioning & commissioning of various petrochemicals, chemicals, co-generation power & refinery projects from concept to Commissioning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries Ltd., Mumbai
Y. Jaganmohan Reddy
Dr. Y. Jaganmohan Reddy, has 18 years of experience in the field of industrial automation and control as a Senior Architect, Systems engineer, Project engineer, Test engineer, Maintenance engineer, and has also worked for Pre and Post sales support in industrial instrumentation, control and automation solutions. He graduated with a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering in 1997 from Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Kakatiya University, Warangal and has a Masters in Software Systems in 2004 from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani, and got his Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from JNTUK, Kakinada. Earlier in his career he worked for JOCIL Ltd, a subsidiary of The Andhra Sugars Limited as an engineer (Instrumentation), responsible for maintenance and project activities of the instrumentation and Control Engineering. He is currently working as a senior architect in Natural Gas Measurement and Monitoring Systems in HTS Lab Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad.
Dr Reddy has published 26 research papers in various International/National journals and conferences and has authored two books on microgrids. He is a member of ISA, IETE and a Certified Automation Professional (CAP) and Systems Engineering Professional, and his research areas include Industrial automation, Power systems, Energy management systems, Instrumentation, and control systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Architect at Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab, Hyderabad Area, India, and International Society of Automation (ISA) Certified Automation Professional (CAP).