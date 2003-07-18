Industrial Machinery Repair
1st Edition
Best Maintenance Practices Pocket Guide
Description
Industrial Machinery Repair provides a practical reference for practicing plant engineers, maintenance supervisors, physical plant supervisors and mechanical maintenance technicians. It focuses on the skills needed to select, install and maintain electro-mechanical equipment in a typical industrial plant or facility.
The authors focuses on "Best Maintenance Repair Practices" necessary for maintenance personnel to keep equipment operating at peak reliability and companies functioning more profitably through reduced maintenance costs and increased productivity and capacity.
A number of surveys conducted in industries throughout the United States have found that 70% of equipment failures are self-induced. If the principles and techniques in this book are followed, it will result in a serious reduction in "self induced failures".
In the pocketbook format, this reference material can be directly used on the plant floor to aid in effectively performing day-to-day duties. Data is presented in a concise, easily understandable format to facilitate use in the adverse conditions associated with the plant floor. Each subject is reduced to it simplest terms so that it will be suitable for the broadest range of users. Since this book is not specific to any one type of industrial plant and is useful in any type of facility.
Key Features
- The new standard reference book for industrial and mechanical trades
- Accessible pocketbook format facilitates on-the-job use
- Suitable for all types of plant facilities
Readership
Plant engineers, maintenance supervisors, physical plant supervisors, mechanical maintenance technicians
Table of Contents
Why Utilize Best Maintenance Repair Practices?
What is True Preventive Maintenance?
Maintenance Skills Assessment
Safety
Balancing; Bearings; Chain Drives
Compressors; Control Valves
Conveyors; Couplings
Dust Collectors
Fans and Motors
Gears
Hydraulics
Lubrication
Machinery Installation
Mixers and Agitators
Packing and Seals
Precision Measurements
Pumps
Steam Traps
V-Belt Drives
Welding
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 18th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478470
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750676212
About the Author
Ricky Smith
Ricky has over 30 years in maintenance and reliability as a maintenance manager, maintenance supervisor, maintenance training specialist, field engineer, maintenance mechanic, maintenance consultant and is a well known published author. Ricky has worked with maintenance organizations in hundreds of facilities, industrial plants, ships, etc, world wide in developing reliability, maintenance and technical training strategies.
Prior to joining Allied Reliability in 2008, Ricky worked as a professional maintenance employee for Exxon Company USA, Alumax (this plant was rated the best in the world for over 18 years), Kendall Company, and Hercules Chemical providing the foundation for his reliability and maintenance experience.
Ricky is the co-author of “Rules of Thumb for Maintenance and Reliability Engineers”, “Lean Maintenance” and “Industrial Repair, Best Maintenance Repair Practices”. Ricky also writes for different magazines during the past 20 years on technical, reliability and maintenance subjects.
Ricky holds certification as Certified Plant Maintenance Manager from the Association of Facilities Engineering as well as a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional from the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals.
Ricky lives in Charleston, SC with his wife. Aside form spending time with his 3 children and 3 grandchildren, Ricky enjoys kayaking, fishing, hiking and archaeology.
Affiliations and Expertise
CMRP,Reliability Strategy Leader Ivara Corporation
R. Keith Mobley
Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA
Reviews
"Ricky Smith and Keith Mobley have compiled a manual that is chock full of useful, important information for all maintenance mechanics, young and old, new and experienced. It is an amazing compilation of the basic knowledge every skilled mechanic should be familiar with. It is fun, challenging, and enlightening..." --Plant Engineering, Dec. 2004