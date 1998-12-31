Industrial Hygiene Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511755, 9780815518075

Industrial Hygiene Engineering

1st Edition

Recognition, Measurement, Evaluation and Control

Editors: John J. Talty
Authors: John J. Talty
eBook ISBN: 9780815518075
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511755
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1998
Page Count: 854
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Provides an advanced level of study of industrial hygiene engineering situations with emphasis on the control of exposure to occupational health hazards. Primary attention is given to ventilation, noise and vibration control, heat stress and industrial illumination. Other topics include industrial water quality, solid waste control, handling and storage of hazardous materials, personal protective equipment, and costs of industrial hygiene control.

Readership

Industrial hygienists and safety engineers throughout industry.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Introduction to Industrial Hygiene Engineering and Control

  1. Recognition of Health Hazards
  2. Methods for Measuring and Evaluating Health Hazards
  3. Human Systems
  4. Industrial Toxicology
  5. Physical Hazards
  6. General Methods of Control Available to the Industrial Hygiene Engineer
  7. Legal Aspects of Occupational Safety and Health References Section 2. Industrial Ventilation
  8. Characteristics of Air
  9. Properties of Airborne Contaminants
  10. Principles of Air Movement
  11. Dilution Ventilation
  12. Local Exhaust Ventilation
  13. Make-Up Air
  14. Design of Exhaust Hoods
  15. Principles of Air Cleaning
  16. Air-Cleaning Devices
  17. Air-Moving Devices
  18. Design of Ducts
  19. Principles of System Design
  20. Ventilation System Design
  21. Recirculation of Exhaust Air
  22. Correcting for Nonstandard Conditions
  23. Thermal Ventilation Effects
  24. Testing Procedures in the Plant
  25. Environmental Air Pollution References Section 3. Thermal Stress
  26. Heat Exchange and Its Effects on Man
  27. Thermal Measurement
  28. Thermal Stress Indices
  29. Methods for Controlling Thermal Exposures References Section 4. Sound
  30. Physics of Sound
  31. Physics of Sound
  32. Physics of Sound
  33. The Ear and the Effects of Sound
  34. Vibration
  35. Noise Control References Section 5. Industrial Illumination
  36. Light
  37. Light and Seeing/Design of a Lighting System
  38. Lighting Design References Section 6. Radiation
  39. Principles of Nonionizing Radiation
  40. Control of Nonionizing Radiation
  41. Principles of Ionizing Radiation
  42. Instrumentation
  43. Control of Ionizing Radiation References Section 7. Ergonomics
  44. Introduction to Ergonomics
  45. The Worker as the Physical Component
  46. The Worker as the Controlling Component
  47. Design of the Job
  48. Design of the Workplace References Section 8. Other Topics
  49. Control of Industrial Water Quality
  50. Control of Solid Waste
  51. Purchase, Handling, and Storage of Hazardous Materials
  52. Personal Protective Equipment
  53. Costs of Industrial Hygiene Control
  54. Basic Economic Analysis References

Details

No. of pages:
854
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1998
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518075
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511755

About the Editor

John J. Talty

Affiliations and Expertise

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health

About the Author

John J. Talty

Affiliations and Expertise

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.