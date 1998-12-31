Industrial Hygiene Engineering
1st Edition
Recognition, Measurement, Evaluation and Control
Description
Provides an advanced level of study of industrial hygiene engineering situations with emphasis on the control of exposure to occupational health hazards. Primary attention is given to ventilation, noise and vibration control, heat stress and industrial illumination. Other topics include industrial water quality, solid waste control, handling and storage of hazardous materials, personal protective equipment, and costs of industrial hygiene control.
Readership
Industrial hygienists and safety engineers throughout industry.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Introduction to Industrial Hygiene Engineering and Control
- Recognition of Health Hazards
- Methods for Measuring and Evaluating Health Hazards
- Human Systems
- Industrial Toxicology
- Physical Hazards
- General Methods of Control Available to the Industrial Hygiene Engineer
- Legal Aspects of Occupational Safety and Health References Section 2. Industrial Ventilation
- Characteristics of Air
- Properties of Airborne Contaminants
- Principles of Air Movement
- Dilution Ventilation
- Local Exhaust Ventilation
- Make-Up Air
- Design of Exhaust Hoods
- Principles of Air Cleaning
- Air-Cleaning Devices
- Air-Moving Devices
- Design of Ducts
- Principles of System Design
- Ventilation System Design
- Recirculation of Exhaust Air
- Correcting for Nonstandard Conditions
- Thermal Ventilation Effects
- Testing Procedures in the Plant
- Environmental Air Pollution References Section 3. Thermal Stress
- Heat Exchange and Its Effects on Man
- Thermal Measurement
- Thermal Stress Indices
- Methods for Controlling Thermal Exposures References Section 4. Sound
- Physics of Sound
- The Ear and the Effects of Sound
- Vibration
- Noise Control References Section 5. Industrial Illumination
- Light
- Light and Seeing/Design of a Lighting System
- Lighting Design References Section 6. Radiation
- Principles of Nonionizing Radiation
- Control of Nonionizing Radiation
- Principles of Ionizing Radiation
- Instrumentation
- Control of Ionizing Radiation References Section 7. Ergonomics
- Introduction to Ergonomics
- The Worker as the Physical Component
- The Worker as the Controlling Component
- Design of the Job
- Design of the Workplace References Section 8. Other Topics
- Control of Industrial Water Quality
- Control of Solid Waste
- Purchase, Handling, and Storage of Hazardous Materials
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Costs of Industrial Hygiene Control
- Basic Economic Analysis References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 854
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1998
- Published:
- 31st December 1998
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518075
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511755
About the Editor
John J. Talty
Affiliations and Expertise
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health
About the Author
