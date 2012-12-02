Industrial Gums - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780127462530, 9780080926544

Industrial Gums

3rd Edition

Polysaccharides and Their Derivatives

Editors: James BeMiller Roy Whistler
eBook ISBN: 9780080926544
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127462530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 642
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
32000.00
27200.00
385.00
327.25
413.64
351.59
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
275.00
233.75
220.00
187.00
360.00
306.00
360.00
306.00
32000.00
27200.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This standard reference covers the sources, manufacture, specifications, chemistry, physical properties, and current and potential uses of gums. It provides an outline of gums and their uses as well as an understanding of why gums behave in different ways, giving the reader an ability to select the best gum for a particular purpose. Chapters have been constructed to provide balanced information and chapter authors have been selected because of outstanding competence in their specialized areas. Industrial Gums is a useful reference for students and industrial researchers and engineers in chemical, industrial, and applied engineering, biochemistry, food technology, materials chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and biopolymers.

Readership

Chemical engineers and students of industrial and applied engineering, biochemistry, food technology, materials chemistry, and biopolymers.

Table of Contents

R.L. Whistler, Introduction to Industrial Gums. I.M. Dea, Conformational Origins of Polysaccharide Solution and Gel Properties. G.A. Towle and R.L. Whistler, Chemical Modification of Gums. I.W. Sutherland, Biosynthesis of Extracellular Polysaccharides (Exopolysaccharides). H.H. Selby and R.L. Whistler, Agar. K. Clare, Algin. G.H. Therkelsen, Carrageenan. H. Maier, M. Anderson, C. Karl, K. Magnuson, and R.L. Whistler, Guar, Locust Bean, Tara, and Fenugreek Gums. J.N. BeMiller, R.L. Whistler, D.G. Barkalow, and C.C. Chen, Aloe, Chia, Flaxseed, Okra, Psyllium Seed, Quince Seed, and Tamarind Gums. C. Rolin, Pectin. R.L. Whistler, Hemicelluloses. R.L. Whistler, Exudate Gums. K.S. Kang and D.J. Pettitt, Xanthan, Gellan, Welan, and Rhamsan. A.N. DeBelder, Dextran. T. Harada, S. Sata, and A. Harada, Curdlan. Y. Tsujisaka and M. Mitsuhashi, Pullulan. G. Brigand, Scleroglucan. J.A. Grover, Methylcelluloses. A.J. Desmaris and R.F. Wint, Hydroxyalkyl and Ethyl Ethers of Cellulose. R.L. Fedderson and S.N. Thorp, Carboxymethylcelluloses. J.N. BeMiller, Starch-Based Gums. R.L. Whistler, Chitin. J.K. Baird, Analysis of Gums in Foods. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
642
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926544
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127462530

About the Editor

James BeMiller

James BeMiller is Professor Emeritus of Food Science at Purdue University, as well as being the Director of the Whistler Center for Carbohydrate Research. He has had a long and distinguished academic career having published over 150 academic papers, with a strong focus on starch and carbohydrate chemistry research. At various times he has sat on the board of the American Chemical Society, the American Association of Cereal Chemists, Institute of Food Technologists, American Institute of Chemists, and the International Union of Biochemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Roy Whistler

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Reviews

@qu:"A useful text for practicing scientists in academia or industry, qualified non-experts who require an introduction to the subject and those students who wish to gain a detailed coverage of the chemistry and industrial applications of starch." @source:--CARBOHYDRATE POLYMERS 7

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.