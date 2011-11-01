Industrial Engineering in Apparel Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091079

Industrial Engineering in Apparel Production

1st Edition

Authors: V. Ramesh Babu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091079
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing India
Published Date: 1st November 2011
Page Count: 200

Description

The garment manufacturing industry faces many global challenges due to various factors including competition, increased production costs, less productivity/efficiency and labor attribution. So, there is a need to focus and concentrate on identifying the real issues, taking corrective actions suited to the specific industrial centre of the unit, empowering the technical and managerial staff by enhancing their knowledge and ability, analysing orders efficiently and deciding whether actions are viable for the company.

Industrial engineering in apparel production reviews the techniques for internal correction and openness for a knowledge/technology approach that needs to be built into the mind of the faculties to be upgraded as system run, rather than people run. The author emphasizes that the industrial engineering concept needs to be imparted to the facilities to increase productivity.

With its highly distinguished author, Industrial engineering in apparel production is a valuable reference for students, researchers, industrialists, academics and professionals in the clothing and textile industry.

Table of Contents

Concepts of production and productivity; Role of apparel engineering; Method analysis; Motion economy; Apparel production systems and factory layout; Work measurement; Application of IE techniques in garment industry; Line balancing; Scientific method of training; Industrial engineering in apparel quality control.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing India 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing India
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091079

About the Author

V. Ramesh Babu

V. Ramesh Babu is a Senior lecturer at Department of Apparel and Fashion Technology, Sona College of Technology. He holds a postgraduate degree in textile technology and has a wide experience in the field of industrial merchandising. He has presented papers in national and international conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sona College of Technology

