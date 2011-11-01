The garment manufacturing industry faces many global challenges due to various factors including competition, increased production costs, less productivity/efficiency and labor attribution. So, there is a need to focus and concentrate on identifying the real issues, taking corrective actions suited to the specific industrial centre of the unit, empowering the technical and managerial staff by enhancing their knowledge and ability, analysing orders efficiently and deciding whether actions are viable for the company.



Industrial engineering in apparel production reviews the techniques for internal correction and openness for a knowledge/technology approach that needs to be built into the mind of the faculties to be upgraded as system run, rather than people run. The author emphasizes that the industrial engineering concept needs to be imparted to the facilities to increase productivity.



With its highly distinguished author, Industrial engineering in apparel production is a valuable reference for students, researchers, industrialists, academics and professionals in the clothing and textile industry.