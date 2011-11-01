Industrial Engineering in Apparel Production
1st Edition
Description
The garment manufacturing industry faces many global challenges due to various factors including competition, increased production costs, less productivity/efficiency and labor attribution. So, there is a need to focus and concentrate on identifying the real issues, taking corrective actions suited to the specific industrial centre of the unit, empowering the technical and managerial staff by enhancing their knowledge and ability, analysing orders efficiently and deciding whether actions are viable for the company.
Industrial engineering in apparel production reviews the techniques for internal correction and openness for a knowledge/technology approach that needs to be built into the mind of the faculties to be upgraded as system run, rather than people run. The author emphasizes that the industrial engineering concept needs to be imparted to the facilities to increase productivity.
With its highly distinguished author, Industrial engineering in apparel production is a valuable reference for students, researchers, industrialists, academics and professionals in the clothing and textile industry.
Table of Contents
Concepts of production and productivity; Role of apparel engineering; Method analysis; Motion economy; Apparel production systems and factory layout; Work measurement; Application of IE techniques in garment industry; Line balancing; Scientific method of training; Industrial engineering in apparel quality control.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing India 2012
- Published:
- 1st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857091079
About the Author
V. Ramesh Babu
V. Ramesh Babu is a Senior lecturer at Department of Apparel and Fashion Technology, Sona College of Technology. He holds a postgraduate degree in textile technology and has a wide experience in the field of industrial merchandising. He has presented papers in national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sona College of Technology