Industrial Electronics for Engineers, Chemists, and Technicians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514671, 9780815518051

Industrial Electronics for Engineers, Chemists, and Technicians

1st Edition

With Optional Lab Experiments

Authors: Daniel J. Shanefield
eBook ISBN: 9780815518051
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514671
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 10th January 2001
Page Count: 317
Description

Turn to this multipurpose reference for a practical understanding of electronics in the factory or laboratory. It's perfect for people who are not electrical engineers but who need to use electronic equipment every day at work. Avoid or solve common problems in the use of electronics in the factory or lab and optimize the use of measurement and control equipment with this helpful resource!

The guide is easy to understand by anyone who has taken a high school physics courseùyet it provides quick, specific solutions for such electronics issues as feedback oscillation, ground loops, impedance mismatch, noise pickup, and optimization of PID controllers.

Use Industrial Electronics as a hands-on resource to handle typical electronics questions as they arise, as a self-study text to provide a broad background for understanding general electronics issues and design, or even for an instructor-led, on-the-job training course in shop or lab electronics. Because of the highly detailed explanations in the book, instructors themselves do not need to be experts. Of course, the volume is perfect for use as a textbook in college and vocational school courses.

The laboratory experiments are optional and may be used merely as examples. Components are inexpensive and can be obtained from consumer electronics stores such as Radio Shack or from electronics suppliers on the Web. The circuit diagrams are greatly simplified and completely understandable, with every component explained.

Readership

Chemical and mechanical engineers, scientists, and technicians who are not formally trained in the subject, but need to troubleshoot common problems with electronic equipment and understand various electronic devices.

Table of Contents

Introduction Ohm's Law and Measurements Resistances in Parallel Series Resistances I: Bad Output Voltages Series Resistances II: Bad Measurements Series Resistances III: Bad Grounds Soldering The Oscilloscope Capacitors Inductors Filters and Resonance Relays Semiconductors Diodes The Bipolar Transistor Sine Wave Oscillators Multivibrators FET's and Tubes Radio and Modulation Electric Motors SCRs and Triacs Photonics Analog OpAmp ICs Digital Microprocessor ICs Equipment List for Entire Course Appendices Resistivities Dielectric Constants Dielectric Strengths Magnetic Permeabilities Vacuum Tube Characteristics Field Effect Transistor Characteristics Bipolar Transistor Characteristics

Details

No. of pages:
317
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2001
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518051
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514671

About the Author

Daniel J. Shanefield

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University

Reviews

"This is a must-get book for anyone unfamiliar with electronics!" - Mike Varela

Ratings and Reviews

