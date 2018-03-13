Industrial Cutting of Textile Materials
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to cutting room operations in garment manufacture
2. Initial preparation and quality control of textile materials in textile cutting operations
3. Lay planning and marker making in textile cutting operations
4. Principles and methods of textile spreading
5. Manual spreading of textile materials
6. Automated spreading of textile materials
7. Manual cutting of textile materials
8. Manual cutting equipment in textile cutting
9. Automated cutting of textile materials
10. Automated laser cutting of textile materials
11. Placement of equipment in the textile cutting room
12. Fusing of cut textile components
13. Final operations in the cutting process for textiles
14. Marker making principles for styles from intricate pattern textiles
15. Multi-ply spreading and cutting of styles from intricate pattern textiles
16. Automated single ply processing of styles from intricate pattern textiles
17. Spreading and cutting of narrow lace
18. Spreading and cutting of textiles with pile
Industrial Cutting of Textile Materials, Second Edition, is a comprehensive guide to cutting room operations, offering step-by-step information on processes, technologies and best practice. This new edition is updated to present the latest advances in automated cutting technology, including advanced spreading methods and machines, advanced knife cutting systems, and pattern matching methods processing garment, home and technical textiles. Drawing on her extensive practical experience, the author begins by reviewing initial steps, such as unloading, sorting and quality control of materials, before discussing subsequent operations, including lay planning and marker making, manual and automated spreading and cutting, fusing of cut components, and final work operations such as sorting cut components for further joining.
The book also covers manual and advanced automated marker making, spreading and cutting methods for more intricate fabrics, such as striped fabrics and fabrics with check, motif and border patterns, narrow lace and fabrics with pile.
With essential information on cutting room operations and best practice, this book provides engineers, technologists and managers with the knowledge they need to maximize accuracy and efficiency, to control production processes effectively, and to improve product quality. The book also enables academics and students engaged in the field of textile and clothing technology to gain a solid understanding of cutting room procedures.
- Provides production managers, technologists, and other manufacturing specialists of textile goods the knowledge they need in order to increase raw material utilization and with it reduce productions costs, maximise cutting process efficiency, control production processes effectively, and improve ready product quality
- Describes spreading and cutting of garment, home and technical textiles
- Includes guidance on best practice dealing with intricate fabrics
- Enables readers to benefit from the latest advances in automated textile cutting technologies
Technologists, engineers, managers and other manufacturing specialists of different industries using textile materials; academics, undergraduate and postgraduate students in textile and garment technology.
- 314
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- 13th March 2018
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780081021231
- 9780081021224
"With essential information on cutting room operations and best practices, it provides production managers, technologists, and other manufacturing specialists with the knowledge they need in order to increase raw material utilisation and with it reduce production costs, maximise cutting process efficiency, control production process effectively, and improve ready product quality." --Asian Technical Textiles
Ineta Vilumsone-Nemes Author
Dr Ineta Vilumsone-Nemes is Assistant Professor at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia. She has conducted academic research and worked in textile manufacturing for more than 20 years in Latvia and Serbia, including working with garment manufacturers from several European countries. She is now an independent consultant and lecturer in garment production technologies and management.
Assistant professor at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia