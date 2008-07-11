Industrial Control Technology
1st Edition
A Handbook for Engineers and Researchers
Description
This handbook gives comprehensive coverage of all kinds of industrial control systems to help engineers and researchers correctly and efficiently implement their projects. It is an indispensable guide and references for anyone involved in control, automation, computer networks and robotics in industry and academia alike.
Whether you are part of the manufacturing sector, large-scale infrastructure systems, or processing technologies, this book is the key to learning and implementing real time and distributed control applications. It covers working at the device and machine level as well as the wider environments of plant and enterprise. It includes information on sensors and actuators; computer hardware; system interfaces; digital controllers that perform programs and protocols; the embedded applications software; data communications in distributed control systems; and the system routines that make control systems more user-friendly and safe to operate. This handbook is a single source reference in an industry with highly disparate information from myriad sources.
Key Features
- Helps engineers and researchers correctly and efficiently implement their projects.
- An indispensable guide and references for anyone involved in control, automation, computer networks and robotics.
- Equally suitable for industry and academia
Readership
Professionals in manufacturing sector (auto, aircraft, ship, satellite, etc) or working with intelligent controllers.
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgements
1: Sensors and Actuators for Industrial Control 1.1 Sensors 1.2 Actuators 1.3 Valves 1.4 References
2: Computer Hardware for Industrial Control 2.1 Microprocessor Unit Chipset 2.2 Programmable Peripheral Devices 2.3 Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) 2.4 References
3: System Interfaces for Industrial Control 3.1 Actuator-Sensor Interface 3.2 Industrial Control System Interface Devices 3.3 Human-Machine Interface in Industrial Control 3.4 Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART) Field Communications 3.5 References
4: Digital Controllers for Industrial Control 4.1 Industrial Intelligent Controllers 4.2 Industrial Process Controllers 4.3 References
5: Application Software for Industrial Control 5.1 Boot Code for Microprocessor Unit Chipset 5.2 Real-Time Operating System 5.3 Real-Time Application System 5.4 References
6: Data Communications in Distributed Control System
6.1 Distributed Industrial Control System
6.2 Data Communication Basics
6.3 Data Transmission Control Circuits and Devices
6.4 Data Transmission Protocols
6.5 Data Link Protocols
6.6 Data Communication Protocols
6.7 References
7: System Routines in Industrial Control 7.1 Overviews 7.2 Power-on and Power-down Routines 7.3 Install and Configure Routines 7.4 Diagnostic Routines 7.5 Simulation Routines 7.6 References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2008
- Published:
- 11th July 2008
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519669
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515715
About the Author
Peng Zhang
Peng Zhang is a Professor of Technical Physics at Nanyang Normal University, Peoples Republic of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Technical Physics, Beijing Normal University, P. R. China