Industrial Biofouling
1st Edition
Description
Industrial Biofouling discusses the the challenges--and to a lesser extent, the benefits--of biofilms on industrial processing surfaces. It addresses the operating problems caused by establishment and growth of microorganisms, thereby enabling effective equipment design and operation that minimizes biofouling.
Key Features
Readership
Chemical engineers, microbiologists, food scientists, biomaterials scientists, water engineers, air conditioning engineers, process engineers, metallurgists, processing equipment manufacturers, producers of biocides and coatings, and safety engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgement
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 1. Industrial Biofouling
- 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Fluid Flow, Mass and Heat Transfer
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Fluid Flow
- 2.3. Mass Transfer
- 2.4. Heat Transfer
- 2.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Biofilms
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Microbiology
- 3.3. Biofilms
- 3.4. Requirements for Microbial Growth
- 3.5. The Importance of Surfaces
- 3.6. Adhesion of Microbial Cells to Surfaces
- 3.7. Interacting Forces
- 3.8. The Influence of Adsorbed Layers
- 3.9. The Physical Quality of the Surface
- 3.10. Industrial Conditions
- 3.11. The Establishment of Biofilms in Summary
- 3.12. The Influence of Other Fouling Mechanisms
- 3.13. Particle/Biofilm Interactions
- 3.14. The Growth of Biofilms
- 3.15. Structure and Stability of Biofilms
- 3.16. Biofouling Modelling
- 3.17. Biofilms and Corrosion
- 3.18. The Cost of Biofouling
- 3.19. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 4. Biofouling Control
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Chemical Control
- 4.3. Physical Methods of Control
- 4.4. Potential physical techniques for biofouling control
- 4.5. Combined Use of Physical and Chemical Techniques
- 4.6. Potential Combined Physical and Chemical Control—concluding Remarks
- Chapter 5. Cleaning Off-line
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Application of Cleaning Technologies
- 5.3. Concluding Remarks on Off-line Cleaning
- Chapter 6. Biofouling Monitoring
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Off-line Monitoring
- 6.3. Process Plant Monitoring
- 6.4. Monitoring in the Laboratory
- 6.5. Biofouling Measurement Techniques
- 6.6. The Accuracy of Test Data
- 6.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Biofilms in Industry
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. The Water Industry
- 7.3. Food Industry
- 7.4. Paper Manufacture
- 7.5. Cooling Water
- 7.6. The problem of Legionella pneumophila
- Chapter 8. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 24th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532244
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444561930
About the Author
T. Reg Bott
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Engineering, the University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, UK
Reviews
Review in German--Chemie Ingenieur Technik,13_85
"Reg Bott is a long standing member of my hall of fame, and in this text he discusses the challenges and benefits of biofilms on industrial surfaces… Reg Bott started to investigate industrial biofouling long before it acquired the attention that it actually deserves, and he was the first to state through straightforward, elegant experiments, published in the eighties, that nutrients are a key factor for the progress of biofouling, leading to the conclusion that nutrients are a major fouling factor. This is remarkable compared to the common anti-fouling approaches which simply focus on killing bacteria instead of limiting their food….. He now presents a brand-new book on "Industrial Biofouling:…. The chapter on biofouling control reflects the ample experience of the author. Much of it is presented without reference but is very trustworthy."--Materials Today