Industrial Applications of Nanomaterials

1. Nanomaterials for Industry

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Nanotechnology for industry

1.3 New technologies for production and processing

1.4 Green routes

1.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

1.6 Safety and sustainability

1.7 Summary and outlook

1.8 References

2. Nanomaterials as Surfaces and Coatings

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Nanotechnology in coatings

2.3 Nanomaterials for surfaces and coatings

2.4 New trends and challenges

2.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

2.6 Summary and outlook

2.7 References

3. Applications of Nanomaterials in Textile Industry

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Nanotechnology in textiles

3.3 Nanomaterials and composites for textiles

3.4 New trends and challenges

3.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

3.6 Safety and health concerns

3.7 Summary and outlook

3.8 References

4. Nanomaterials for Cosmetics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Nanotechnology for cosmetics

4.3 Nanomaterials and composites for cosmetics

4.4 New trends and challenges

4.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

4.6 Safety and health concerns

4.7 Summary and outlook

4.8 References

5. Nanomaterials for Sports

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nanotechnology for sport goods

5.3 Nanomaterials and composites for sports

5.4 New trends and challenges

5.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

5.6 Health concerns

5.7 Summary and outlook

5.8 References

6. Nanomaterials for Aerospace Applications

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nanotechnology for Aerospace

6.3 Nanomaterials and composites for aerospace applications

6.4 New trends and challenges

6.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

6.6 Summary and outlook

6.7 References

7. Nanomaterials for Automotive Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nanotechnology for automotive

7.3 Nanomaterials and composites for automotive industry

7.4 New trends and challenges

7.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

7.6 Summary and outlook

7.7 References

8. Nanomaterials for Military

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nanotechnology in military

8.3 Nanomaterials and composites for military applications

8.4 New trends and challenges

8.5 Safety and environmental impact

8.6 Summary and outlook

8.7 References

9. Nanomaterial’s Applications in Food Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Nanotechnology in food industry

9.3 Nanomaterials for food processing, packaging, and storage

9.4 Safety and sustainability

9.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

9.5 Summary and outlook

9.6 References

10. Application of Nanomaterials in Agricultural Production and Crop Protection

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nanotechnology in agricultural industry

10.3 Nanomaterials and composites for agricultural industry

10.4 Plant production and protection

10.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

10.6 New trends and challenges

10.7 Summary and outlook

10.8 References

11. Nanomaterials for Water Treatment

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Nanotechnology in wastewater treatments

11.3 Basic mechanisms and emerging technologies

11.4 Nanomaterials and composites in water treatments

11.5 New trends and challenges

11.6 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

11.7 Summary and outlook

11.8 References

12. Nanomaterials in Construction Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Nanotechnology in construction

12.3 Nanomaterials and composites in construction industry

12.4 New trends and challenges

12.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

12.6 Summary and outlook

12.7 References

13. Nanomaterials for Catalysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Nanotechnology in catalysis

13.3 Nanomaterials composites for catalysis

13.4 New trends and challenges

13.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

13.6 Summary and outlook

13.7 References

14. Nanomaterials for Nanoelectronics

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Nanotechnology for nanoelectronics

14.3 Nanomaterials based electronics products

14.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

14.5 Summary and outlook

14.6 References

15. Nanomaterials for Information and Communication Technology

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Nanotechnology in information technology

15.3 Nanomaterials and composites for communication technology

15.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

15.5 Summary and outlook

15.6 References

16. Nanomaterials for Batteries

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Nanotechnology in storage technology

16.3 Nanomaterials and composites for batteries

16.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

16.5 Summary and outlook

16.6 References

17. Nanomaterials for Sensors

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Nanotechnology for sensors

17.3 Nanomaterials and composites in sensors industry

17.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

17.5 Summary and outlook

17.6 References

18. Nanomaterials for Fuel cells

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Nanotechnology in fuel cell technology

18.3 Nanomaterials and composites in fuel cell industries

18.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

18.5 Summary and outlook

18.6 References

19. Nanomaterials for Medicine

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Nanotechnology in medicine

19.3 Nanomaterials and composites for medicine

19.4 Safety and health concerns

19.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

19.6 Summary and outlook

19.7 References

20. Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Nanotechnology for drug delivery

20.3 Nanomaterials and composites for drug delivery

20.4 Safety and health concern

20.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

20.6 Summary and outlook

20.7 References

21. Nanomaterials for Medical Imaging

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Nanotechnology for medical imaging

21.3 Nanomaterials and composites for medical imaging

21.4 Safety and health concern

21.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

21.6 Summary and outlook

21.7 References

22. Nanomaterials for Medical Implants

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Nanotechnology for medical implants

22.3 Nanomaterials and composites for medical implants

22.4 Safety and health concern

22.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis

22.6 Summary and outlook

22.7 References