Industrial Applications of Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nanomaterials for Industry
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Nanotechnology for industry
1.3 New technologies for production and processing
1.4 Green routes
1.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
1.6 Safety and sustainability
1.7 Summary and outlook
1.8 References
2. Nanomaterials as Surfaces and Coatings
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Nanotechnology in coatings
2.3 Nanomaterials for surfaces and coatings
2.4 New trends and challenges
2.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
2.6 Summary and outlook
2.7 References
3. Applications of Nanomaterials in Textile Industry
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Nanotechnology in textiles
3.3 Nanomaterials and composites for textiles
3.4 New trends and challenges
3.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
3.6 Safety and health concerns
3.7 Summary and outlook
3.8 References
4. Nanomaterials for Cosmetics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Nanotechnology for cosmetics
4.3 Nanomaterials and composites for cosmetics
4.4 New trends and challenges
4.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
4.6 Safety and health concerns
4.7 Summary and outlook
4.8 References
5. Nanomaterials for Sports
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nanotechnology for sport goods
5.3 Nanomaterials and composites for sports
5.4 New trends and challenges
5.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
5.6 Health concerns
5.7 Summary and outlook
5.8 References
6. Nanomaterials for Aerospace Applications
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Nanotechnology for Aerospace
6.3 Nanomaterials and composites for aerospace applications
6.4 New trends and challenges
6.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
6.6 Summary and outlook
6.7 References
7. Nanomaterials for Automotive Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Nanotechnology for automotive
7.3 Nanomaterials and composites for automotive industry
7.4 New trends and challenges
7.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
7.6 Summary and outlook
7.7 References
8. Nanomaterials for Military
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nanotechnology in military
8.3 Nanomaterials and composites for military applications
8.4 New trends and challenges
8.5 Safety and environmental impact
8.6 Summary and outlook
8.7 References
9. Nanomaterial’s Applications in Food Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Nanotechnology in food industry
9.3 Nanomaterials for food processing, packaging, and storage
9.4 Safety and sustainability
9.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
9.5 Summary and outlook
9.6 References
10. Application of Nanomaterials in Agricultural Production and Crop Protection
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Nanotechnology in agricultural industry
10.3 Nanomaterials and composites for agricultural industry
10.4 Plant production and protection
10.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
10.6 New trends and challenges
10.7 Summary and outlook
10.8 References
11. Nanomaterials for Water Treatment
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Nanotechnology in wastewater treatments
11.3 Basic mechanisms and emerging technologies
11.4 Nanomaterials and composites in water treatments
11.5 New trends and challenges
11.6 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
11.7 Summary and outlook
11.8 References
12. Nanomaterials in Construction Industry
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Nanotechnology in construction
12.3 Nanomaterials and composites in construction industry
12.4 New trends and challenges
12.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
12.6 Summary and outlook
12.7 References
13. Nanomaterials for Catalysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Nanotechnology in catalysis
13.3 Nanomaterials composites for catalysis
13.4 New trends and challenges
13.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
13.6 Summary and outlook
13.7 References
14. Nanomaterials for Nanoelectronics
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Nanotechnology for nanoelectronics
14.3 Nanomaterials based electronics products
14.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
14.5 Summary and outlook
14.6 References
15. Nanomaterials for Information and Communication Technology
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Nanotechnology in information technology
15.3 Nanomaterials and composites for communication technology
15.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
15.5 Summary and outlook
15.6 References
16. Nanomaterials for Batteries
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Nanotechnology in storage technology
16.3 Nanomaterials and composites for batteries
16.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
16.5 Summary and outlook
16.6 References
17. Nanomaterials for Sensors
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Nanotechnology for sensors
17.3 Nanomaterials and composites in sensors industry
17.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
17.5 Summary and outlook
17.6 References
18. Nanomaterials for Fuel cells
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Nanotechnology in fuel cell technology
18.3 Nanomaterials and composites in fuel cell industries
18.4 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
18.5 Summary and outlook
18.6 References
19. Nanomaterials for Medicine
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Nanotechnology in medicine
19.3 Nanomaterials and composites for medicine
19.4 Safety and health concerns
19.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
19.6 Summary and outlook
19.7 References
20. Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Nanotechnology for drug delivery
20.3 Nanomaterials and composites for drug delivery
20.4 Safety and health concern
20.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
20.6 Summary and outlook
20.7 References
21. Nanomaterials for Medical Imaging
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Nanotechnology for medical imaging
21.3 Nanomaterials and composites for medical imaging
21.4 Safety and health concern
21.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
21.6 Summary and outlook
21.7 References
22. Nanomaterials for Medical Implants
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Nanotechnology for medical implants
22.3 Nanomaterials and composites for medical implants
22.4 Safety and health concern
22.5 Environmental impacts and life cycle analysis
22.6 Summary and outlook
22.7 References
Description
Industrial Applications of Nanomaterials explains the industry based applications of nanomaterials, along with their environmental impacts, lifecycle analysis, safety and sustainability. This book brings together the industrial applications of nanomaterials with the incorporation of various technologies and areas, covering new trends and challenges. Significant properties, safety and sustainability and environmental impacts of synthesis routes are also explored, as are major industrial applications, including agriculture, medicine, communication, construction, energy, and in the military. This book is an important information source for those in research and development who want to gain a greater understanding of how nanotechnology is being used to create cheaper, more efficient products.
Key Features
- Explains how different classes of nanomaterials are being used to create cheaper, more efficient products
- Explores the environmental impacts of using a variety of nanomaterials
- Discusses the challenges faced by engineers looking to integrate nanotechnology in new product development
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers working in research and development who want to learn how nanomaterials can be integrated into the product lifecycle
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Yves Grohens Editor
Professor Yves Grohens is the Director of the LIMATB (Material Engineering) Laboratory of Université de Bretagne Sud, France. His master's and PhD degrees were from Besançon University, France. After finishing his studies, he worked as assistant professor and later professor in various reputed universities in France. He is an invited professor to many universities in different parts of the world as well. His areas of interest include physicochemical studies of polymer surfaces and interfaces, phase transitions in thin films confinement, nano and bio composites design and characterization, and biodegradation of polymers and biomaterials. He has written several book chapters, monographs, and scientific reviews and has published 130 international publications. He is the chairman and member of advisory committees of many international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
LIMATB Laboratory, Universite de Bretagne Sud, France
Yasir Beeran Pottathara Editor
Yasir Beeran Pottathara is a Postdoctoral Researcher at LIMATB, University of South Brittany, Lorient, France. His research focuses in the area of nanomaterials for energy storage applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
LIMATB, Universite de Bretagne Sud, France