Industrial Applications of Batteries

Chapter 1. Nonaqueous Batteries Used in Industrial Applications (G. Pistoia).

1.1. Introduction



1.2. Primary Lithium Batteries

1.3. Rechargeable Batteries



Chapter 2. Aqueous Batteries Used in Industrial Applications (G. Pistoia).

2.1. Introduction



2.2. Lead/Acid Batteries



2.3. Nickel/Cadmium Batteries



2.4. Nickel/Metal Hydride Batteries



2.5. Nickel/Hydrogen Batteries



2.6. Nickel/Iron Batteries



2.7. Nickel/Zinc Batteries



2.8. Zinc/Air Batteries



2.9. Silver/Zinc Batteries



2.10.Zinc/Bromine Batteries



2.11.Vanadium Redox-Flow Batteries

2.12.Alkaline Primary Batteries



2.13.Basic Parameters of Aqueous Secondary Batteries

Chapter 3. Characterization of Batteries by Electrochemical and Non-Electrochemical Techniques (D. Aurbach).

3.1. Introduction



3.2. Categories of Battery Materials



3.3. Stages and Levels in Battery Characterization

3.4. A Brief Summary of Available Techniques Related to the Characterization of Batteries

3.5. Typical Studies of Electrolyte Solutions and Solid Electrolytes



3.6. Typical Studies of Electrodes and Electrode Materials



3.7. Measurements of Complicated Batteries

3.8. Theoretical Aspects of Battery Characterization

3.9. Concluding Remarks



Chapter 4. Traction Batteries. EV and HEV (M. Broussely).

4.1. Introduction



4.2. The Different Types of Electric Vehicles

4.3. Battery Technology for Traction



4.4. Conclusion

Chapter 5. Aerospace Applications. I. Satellites, Launchers, Aircraft (Y. Borthomieu, N. Thomas).

5.1. Introduction



5.2. Satellite Batteries



5.3. Launcher Batteries



5.4. Aircraft Batteries



Chapter 6. Aerospace Applications. II. Planetary Exploration Missions (Orbiters, Landers, Rovers and Probes)(B.V. Ratnakumar, M.C. Smart).

6.1. Introduction



6.2. General Characteristics of Space Batteries

6.3. Planetary and Space Exploration Missions

6.4. Past and Current Planetary Missions



6.5. Future Mars Missions

6.6. Aerospace Battery Technologies



6.7. Unique Performance Attributes of Aerospace Li-Ion Batteries

6.8. Lithium Batteries – Advanced Systems



6.9. Concluding Remarks on Rechargeable Batteries

Chapter 7. Stationary Applications. I. Lead-Acid Batteries for Telecommunications and UPS (R. Wagner).

7.1. Introduction



7.2. The Lead-Acid Battery Technology

7.3. Large Batteries



7.4. Improvement of Power Performance



7.5. Features of VRLA Technology



7.6. Gel Batteries



7.7. AGM Batteries



7.8. Future Trends



7.9. Conclusions



Chapter 8. Stationary Applications. II. Load Levelling (J. Kondoh).

8.1. Signification of Stationary Application

8.2. Sodium-Sulfur Battery Systems



8.3. Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Systems



8.4. Other Secondary Battery Systems

8.5. Other Electric Energy Storage Systems

8.6. Comparison



Chapter 9. Stationary Applications. III. Lead-Acid Batteries for Solar and Wind Energy Storage (R. Wagner).

9.1. Introduction



9.2. Energy Storage for Solar and Wind Systems

9.3. Flooded Batteries



9.4. Large Batteries



9.5. Small Systems with VRLA Batteries



9.6. Large Systems with Gel Batteries



9.7. Further Developments



9.8. Conclusions



Chapter 10. Stationary Applications. IV. The Role of Nickel-Cadmium Batteries (A. Green).

10.1.Introduction



10.2.History



10.3.Chemistry



10.4.Construction Features of Nickel-Cadmium Cells

10.5.Electrical and Mechanical Characteristics

10.6.Cost and Reliability Considerations

10.7.A Large Battery in an Energy Storage Application



10.8.Small Batteries in Telecommunication Applications



10.9.Lifetime and Reliability: The Case of an Old battery



10.10.Nickel-Cadmium Applications Summary



Chapter 11. Miscellaneous Applications. I. Metering, Power Tools, Alarm/Security, Medical Equipments, etc (M. Grimm).

11.1.The Power Sources



11.2.Metering Systems



11.3.Remote Mobile Monitoring



11.4.Automatic Assistance Systems

11.5.Alarm and Security Systems



11.6.Memory Back Up (MBU) – Real Time Clocks (RTC)

11.7.Professional Cordless Tools



11.8.Professional Appliances



11.9.Ambulatory Medical Equipments

11.10.Conclusion



Chapter 12. Miscellaneous Applications. II. Tracking Systems, Toll Collection, Oil Drilling, Car Accessories, Oceanography (H. Yamin et al.).

12.1.Introduction



12.2.Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

12.3.Electronic Toll Collection

12.4.Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)

12.5.Tracking



12.6.Oil Drilling



12.7.Oceanography



Chapter 13. Battery Management and Life Prediction (B.Y. Liaw, D.D. Friel).

13.1.Definitions



13.2.Monitoring and Measuring



13.3.Battery Management Functions

13.4.Life Prediction



Chapter 14. Battery Collection and Recycling (D. Cheret).

14.1.Introduction



14.2.Eco-efficiency Study on Recycling Techniques

14.3.Trans-Boundary Movement of Batteries within the OECD Member States



14.4.Battery Collection Schemes



14.5.The Particular Example of a Battery Producer: SAFT

14.6.Recycling Rate: What Does It Mean?

14.7.Battery Recycling: The Existing Technologies

14.8.Conclusion



Chapter 15. World Market for Industrial Batteries (D. Saxman).

15.1.Scope and Analysis Assumption



15.2.Driving Forces Used to Predict World Market Value



15.3.Industrial Energy Storage Systems

15.4.Industrial Battery Configurations

15.5.Driving Forces by Market Sector

15.6.Historic and Predicted World Market Summary for Industrial Batteries