Industrial Applications of Batteries - 1st Edition

Industrial Applications of Batteries

1st Edition

From Cars to Aerospace and Energy Storage

Editors: Michel Broussely Gianfranco Pistoia
eBook ISBN: 9780080471273
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521606
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th February 2007
Page Count: 792
Description

Industrial Applications of Batteries looks at both the applications and the batteries and covers the relevant scientific and technological features. Presenting large batteries for stationary applications, e.g. energy storage, and also batteries for hybrid vehicles or different tools. The important aerospace field is covered both in connection with satellites and space missions. Examples of applications include, telecommunications, uninterruptible power supplies, systems for safety/alarms, car accessories, toll collection, asset tracking systems, medical equipment, and oil drilling. The first chapter on applications deals with electric and hybrid vehicles. Four chapters are devoted to stationary applications, i.e. energy storage (from the electric grid or solar/wind energy), load levelling, telecommunications, uninterruptible power supplies, back-up for safety/alarms. Battery management by intelligent systems and prediction of battery life are dealt with in a dedicated chapter. The topic of used battery collection and recycling, with the description of specific treatments for the different systems, is also extensively treated in view of its environmental relevance. Finally, the world market of these batteries is presented, with detailed figures for the various applications.

Key Features

  • Updated and full overview of the power sources for industries
  • Written by leading scientists in their fields
  • Well balanced in terms of scientific and technical information

Readership

For scientists working in academic or industry. Also accessible to technical people due to the large content of technological information

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Nonaqueous Batteries Used in Industrial Applications (G. Pistoia).
1.1. Introduction

1.2. Primary Lithium Batteries
1.3. Rechargeable Batteries


Chapter 2. Aqueous Batteries Used in Industrial Applications (G. Pistoia).
2.1. Introduction

2.2. Lead/Acid Batteries

2.3. Nickel/Cadmium Batteries

2.4. Nickel/Metal Hydride Batteries

2.5. Nickel/Hydrogen Batteries

2.6. Nickel/Iron Batteries

2.7. Nickel/Zinc Batteries

2.8. Zinc/Air Batteries

2.9. Silver/Zinc Batteries

2.10.Zinc/Bromine Batteries

2.11.Vanadium Redox-Flow Batteries
2.12.Alkaline Primary Batteries

2.13.Basic Parameters of Aqueous Secondary Batteries

Chapter 3. Characterization of Batteries by Electrochemical and Non-Electrochemical Techniques (D. Aurbach).
3.1. Introduction

3.2. Categories of Battery Materials

3.3. Stages and Levels in Battery Characterization
3.4. A Brief Summary of Available Techniques Related to the Characterization of Batteries
3.5. Typical Studies of Electrolyte Solutions and Solid Electrolytes

3.6. Typical Studies of Electrodes and Electrode Materials

3.7. Measurements of Complicated Batteries
3.8. Theoretical Aspects of Battery Characterization
3.9. Concluding Remarks


Chapter 4. Traction Batteries. EV and HEV (M. Broussely).
4.1. Introduction

4.2. The Different Types of Electric Vehicles
4.3. Battery Technology for Traction

4.4. Conclusion

Chapter 5. Aerospace Applications. I. Satellites, Launchers, Aircraft (Y. Borthomieu, N. Thomas).
5.1. Introduction

5.2. Satellite Batteries

5.3. Launcher Batteries

5.4. Aircraft Batteries


Chapter 6. Aerospace Applications. II. Planetary Exploration Missions (Orbiters, Landers, Rovers and Probes)(B.V. Ratnakumar, M.C. Smart).
6.1. Introduction

6.2. General Characteristics of Space Batteries
6.3. Planetary and Space Exploration Missions
6.4. Past and Current Planetary Missions

6.5. Future Mars Missions
6.6. Aerospace Battery Technologies

6.7. Unique Performance Attributes of Aerospace Li-Ion Batteries
6.8. Lithium Batteries – Advanced Systems

6.9. Concluding Remarks on Rechargeable Batteries

Chapter 7. Stationary Applications. I. Lead-Acid Batteries for Telecommunications and UPS (R. Wagner).
7.1. Introduction

7.2. The Lead-Acid Battery Technology
7.3. Large Batteries

7.4. Improvement of Power Performance

7.5. Features of VRLA Technology

7.6. Gel Batteries

7.7. AGM Batteries

7.8. Future Trends

7.9. Conclusions


Chapter 8. Stationary Applications. II. Load Levelling (J. Kondoh).
8.1. Signification of Stationary Application
8.2. Sodium-Sulfur Battery Systems

8.3. Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Systems

8.4. Other Secondary Battery Systems
8.5. Other Electric Energy Storage Systems
8.6. Comparison


Chapter 9. Stationary Applications. III. Lead-Acid Batteries for Solar and Wind Energy Storage (R. Wagner).
9.1. Introduction

9.2. Energy Storage for Solar and Wind Systems
9.3. Flooded Batteries

9.4. Large Batteries

9.5. Small Systems with VRLA Batteries

9.6. Large Systems with Gel Batteries

9.7. Further Developments

9.8. Conclusions


Chapter 10. Stationary Applications. IV. The Role of Nickel-Cadmium Batteries (A. Green).
10.1.Introduction

10.2.History

10.3.Chemistry

10.4.Construction Features of Nickel-Cadmium Cells
10.5.Electrical and Mechanical Characteristics
10.6.Cost and Reliability Considerations
10.7.A Large Battery in an Energy Storage Application

10.8.Small Batteries in Telecommunication Applications

10.9.Lifetime and Reliability: The Case of an Old battery

10.10.Nickel-Cadmium Applications Summary


Chapter 11. Miscellaneous Applications. I. Metering, Power Tools, Alarm/Security, Medical Equipments, etc (M. Grimm).
11.1.The Power Sources

11.2.Metering Systems

11.3.Remote Mobile Monitoring

11.4.Automatic Assistance Systems
11.5.Alarm and Security Systems

11.6.Memory Back Up (MBU) – Real Time Clocks (RTC)
11.7.Professional Cordless Tools

11.8.Professional Appliances

11.9.Ambulatory Medical Equipments
11.10.Conclusion


Chapter 12. Miscellaneous Applications. II. Tracking Systems, Toll Collection, Oil Drilling, Car Accessories, Oceanography (H. Yamin et al.).
12.1.Introduction

12.2.Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
12.3.Electronic Toll Collection
12.4.Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)
12.5.Tracking

12.6.Oil Drilling

12.7.Oceanography


Chapter 13. Battery Management and Life Prediction (B.Y. Liaw, D.D. Friel).
13.1.Definitions

13.2.Monitoring and Measuring

13.3.Battery Management Functions
13.4.Life Prediction


Chapter 14. Battery Collection and Recycling (D. Cheret).
14.1.Introduction

14.2.Eco-efficiency Study on Recycling Techniques
14.3.Trans-Boundary Movement of Batteries within the OECD Member States

14.4.Battery Collection Schemes

14.5.The Particular Example of a Battery Producer: SAFT
14.6.Recycling Rate: What Does It Mean?
14.7.Battery Recycling: The Existing Technologies
14.8.Conclusion


Chapter 15. World Market for Industrial Batteries (D. Saxman).
15.1.Scope and Analysis Assumption

15.2.Driving Forces Used to Predict World Market Value

15.3.Industrial Energy Storage Systems
15.4.Industrial Battery Configurations
15.5.Driving Forces by Market Sector
15.6.Historic and Predicted World Market Summary for Industrial Batteries

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080471273
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521606

About the Editor

Michel Broussely

Affiliations and Expertise

SAFT, Speciality Battery Group, Poitiers, France

Gianfranco Pistoia

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Research Director, National Research Council, Rome, Italy

