Industrial and Process Furnaces
1st Edition
Principles, Design and Operation
Description
Industrial and Process Furnaces provides a comprehensive reference to all aspects of furnace operation and design, with coverage of key topics that plant and process engineers and operators need to understand, including the combustion process and its control, furnace fuels, efficiency, burner design and selection, aerodynamics, heat release profiles, furnace atmosphere, safety and emissions.
- Helps to understand complex heat and mass transfer and combustion problems
- Outlines the key elements of furnace theory for optimum design
- Shows how to achieve best possible furnace operation
- Practical, stepped approach breaks topics down to their constituent parts for clarity and easier solution
- Practical examples further assist in the analysis of real-world problems
Developed by authors with experience of a wide range of industrial applications, this book is written for chemical and process engineers, mechanical, design and combustion engineers and students. It is ideal for both task-based problem solving and more detailed analysis work.
Key Features
Up-to-date and comprehensive reference covering not only the principles of best practice operation but also the essential elements of furnace theory and design that are essential for engineers and all practitioners who use or work with furnaces, ovens and combustion based systems
Invaluable coverage of all key process furnace applications; an ideal resource for chemical and process, mechanical, design and combustion engineers and students for both task based problem solving and more detailed analysis work.
Takes a holistic, stepped approach to complex heat and mass transfer and combustion problems, breaking topics down to their constituent parts for easy understanding and solution
Case studies and practical examples further assist in the application of complex analysis to real-world problems
Unlike other books written specifically on combustion or furnace operation, this book covers all aspects of furnace and combustion operation, including the combustion process and its control, furnace fuels, efficiency, burner design and selection, aerodynamics, heat release profiles, furnace atmosphere ad emissions, and brings all these elements together to show how to achieve optimum design and operation.
Practical chapters on fuel handling, furnace control, emissions control and regulations, construction and maintenance practice ensure that this book provides the most comprehensive single reference on Industrial Furnaces available.
Readership
Professional engineers (chemical, mechanical, power, process, HVAC, environmental), designers, production staff who use heat and combustion as part of a process
Advanced students of Chemical, Mechanical and Powever Engineering (as a reference) dealing with energy conversion/thermal engineering.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction What is a furnace? Where are they used? Brief descriptions of a few different furnaces Brief history of furnaces and furnace design
Chapter 2 The Combustion Process Combustion efficiency, basic chemistry of combustion and combustion calculations The physics of combustion; The influence of combustion on efficiency; The significance of mixing and fuel type; Definitions of excess air, primary, secondary, tertiary air, etc.
Chapter 3 Fuels for furnaces Oil, Nat gas, Syngas COG, BFG, Refinery gas, The effect fuel properties on furnace performance, CV, flammability limits
Chapter 4 Furnace Heat Transfer Conduction, steady state and transient conduction; Convection; Radiation; Flame emissivity; Gas emissivity; Soot emissivity; Flux geometry; Electrical heating, induction, arc and molten salt
Chapter 5 Furnace burners Burners - pre-mix, turbulent jet, gas, oil, pulverised coal Importance of fuel air mixing, furnace aerodynamics; Influence of burner design on flame heat release profiles, furnace atmosphere Combustion and furnace scale-up; Combustion noise
Chapter 6 Combustion and Heat Transfer Modelling Principles of modelling, physical modelling - air and water, mathematical modelling -combustion, heat transfer, aerodynamics, application to burners and furnaces.
Chapter 7 Fuel handling systems The essential requirements of fuel handing systems for gas, oil, pulverised coal
Chapter 8 Furnace Control and Safety Temperature measurement, air and fuel flow measurement, excess air measurement, control of furnace performance, burner management, explosion prevention, explosion mitigation
Chapter 9 Furnace Efficiency Mass and energy balances, concepts of furnace theoretical efficiency, furnace performance data, high and low grade heat, pinch point, heat losses (in product in flue gas, from walls, through openings) heat recovery from flue gas and from the product. On site measurements, benchmarking, identifying opportunities for improvement.
Chapter 10 Emissions and Environmental Impact CO, NOx, SOx, H2S, particulate (from combustion, process), VOCs, dioxins & furans, heavy metal emissions.
Chapter 11 Furnace Construction and Materials Differential thermal expansion, refractory choice, high temperature metals, etc
Chapter 12 The Design Process Sizing, fuel choice, heat release rate, determining optimum heat transfer profiles, number of burners, choice of heat recovery systems, determining product transport and residence time, choice of furnace atmosphere, selection of control system, designing for safety, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 6th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558066
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750686921
About the Author
Barrie Jenkins
Barrie Jenkins has held senior technical management roles in industry and academia. He currently advises major energy users and continues to lecture at a number of Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer, High Wycombe, Bucks, UK
Peter Mullinger
Peter Mullinger held senior management roles with both equipment suppliers and end users before joining the University of Adelaide as Associate Professor in 1999. Now semi-retired, he continues to teach process design and process safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Research Fellow, School of Chemical Engineering, University of Adelaide, South Australia
Barrie Jenkins
Barrie Jenkins has held senior technical management roles in industry and academia. He currently advises major energy users and continues to lecture at a number of Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer, High Wycombe, Bucks, UK
Peter Mullinger
Peter Mullinger held senior management roles with both equipment suppliers and end users before joining the University of Adelaide as Associate Professor in 1999. Now semi-retired, he continues to teach process design and process safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Research Fellow, School of Chemical Engineering, University of Adelaide, South Australia