Industrial and Process Furnaces

Chapter 1 Introduction What is a furnace? Where are they used? Brief descriptions of a few different furnaces Brief history of furnaces and furnace design

Chapter 2 The Combustion Process Combustion efficiency, basic chemistry of combustion and combustion calculations The physics of combustion; The influence of combustion on efficiency; The significance of mixing and fuel type; Definitions of excess air, primary, secondary, tertiary air, etc.

Chapter 3 Fuels for furnaces Oil, Nat gas, Syngas COG, BFG, Refinery gas, The effect fuel properties on furnace performance, CV, flammability limits

Chapter 4 Furnace Heat Transfer Conduction, steady state and transient conduction; Convection; Radiation; Flame emissivity; Gas emissivity; Soot emissivity; Flux geometry; Electrical heating, induction, arc and molten salt

Chapter 5 Furnace burners Burners - pre-mix, turbulent jet, gas, oil, pulverised coal Importance of fuel air mixing, furnace aerodynamics; Influence of burner design on flame heat release profiles, furnace atmosphere Combustion and furnace scale-up; Combustion noise

Chapter 6 Combustion and Heat Transfer Modelling Principles of modelling, physical modelling - air and water, mathematical modelling -combustion, heat transfer, aerodynamics, application to burners and furnaces.

Chapter 7 Fuel handling systems The essential requirements of fuel handing systems for gas, oil, pulverised coal

Chapter 8 Furnace Control and Safety Temperature measurement, air and fuel flow measurement, excess air measurement, control of furnace performance, burner management, explosion prevention, explosion mitigation

Chapter 9 Furnace Efficiency Mass and energy balances, concepts of furnace theoretical efficiency, furnace performance data, high and low grade heat, pinch point, heat losses (in product in flue gas, from walls, through openings) heat recovery from flue gas and from the product. On site measurements, benchmarking, identifying opportunities for improvement.

Chapter 10 Emissions and Environmental Impact CO, NOx, SOx, H2S, particulate (from combustion, process), VOCs, dioxins & furans, heavy metal emissions.

Chapter 11 Furnace Construction and Materials Differential thermal expansion, refractory choice, high temperature metals, etc

Chapter 12 The Design Process Sizing, fuel choice, heat release rate, determining optimum heat transfer profiles, number of burners, choice of heat recovery systems, determining product transport and residence time, choice of furnace atmosphere, selection of control system, designing for safety, etc.