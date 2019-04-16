Industrial and Municipal Sludge

Section 1: Sludge: Sources and Characterization

1. Sludge from waste water treatment plants

2. Sludge from pulp, tannery and distillery industries

3. Sludge from oil refinery

4. Sludge from chemical industry

5. Sludge from antibiotic wastewater treatment plants- Fate of antibiotic resistance

6. Earthworms converting milk processing industry sludge into biomanure

Section 2: Sludge Management

7. Activation, conditioning and engineering of sludge

8. General considerations on sludge disposal

9. Sludge legislation (comparison between different countries)

10. Enhanced sludge degradation process using a microbial electrolysis cell

11. Sludge dewatering - Processes for enhanced performance

12. Rheological characterization of digested sludge

Section 3: Contaminants in Sludge and Treatment strategies

13. Ecological and human health risks (general aspects of sludge ecotoxicity and public health)

14. Emerging contaminants in sludge (Endocrine disruptors, Pesticides and Pharmaceutical residues, including illicit drugs/controlled substances, etc.)

15. Traditional contaminants in sludge (Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) and Poly Chlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, perfluorinated chemicals, alkylphenol surfactants, etc.)

16. Bioleaching of sludge [with an enriched sulfur-oxidizing bacterial community]

17. Sludge as medium for degradation of textile industry effluents

Section 4: Valorization of Sludge as a Resource

18. Fertilizer for agriculture/ Manure for agro-forestry Sludge ash to horticultural crops

19. Sludge multifunctions in a phytobiome – (Forest and plantation application incl. microbial aspects)

20. Co-composting of sewage sludge and wetland plant material from a constructed wetland treating domestic wastewater

21. Biochar production from sludge

22. Phosphorus extraction and sludge dissolution

23. Recovery of valuable metals from sludge (Bioleaching and use of sulfur-oxidizing bacterial community)

24. Water-based paint sludge from automotive industries

Section 5: Energy recovery from sludge

25. Co-processing of sewage sludge in cement kiln

26. Biorefinery-based valorisation of pulp and paper sludge - opportunities and challenges

27. Volatile fatty acid yield from sludge anaerobic fermentation through biotechnological approach

28. Biogas (methane production) and energy recovery from different sludges

29. Biogas production by continuous thermal hydrolysis and thermophilic anaerobic digestion of waste activated sludge

30. Sewage Sludge based Microbial fuel cell