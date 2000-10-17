Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry
Practices and Techniques
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry presents a concise A-Z description of inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry, written in layman's terms, for use in the solution of trace element analytical chemistry problems. Detailed discussion of sample introduction and data interpretation is provided.
Practicing analytical chemists will be able to use this text to familiarize themselves with the principles, approaches, options, pitfalls, and advantages of ICP-MS technology.
- Concise and straightforward descriptions of ICP-MS principles and instrumentation, ensuring rapid understanding of the technique and its advantages and limitations
- Examples to clarify the operational characteristics of the technology
- Drawings and illustrations to clarify principles, techniques, and methodology
- Discussions of practical approaches to the solution of specific trace analysis problems with helpful tips on efficiently producing the most accurate and precise data
- Easy-to-understand terms, so that new users of the technology will immediately benefit from the information provided
- Comprehensive appendixes containing isotopic and interference data
- An exhaustive compilation of literature citations for supplemental information
Practicing analytical chemists and technicians in academia and industry
Introduction. Atomic Structure. Inductively Coupled Plasmas. Instrumentation. Sample Introduction. Special Techniques. Quantitative Techniques. Interferences. Optimization. Figures of Merit. Appendix 1: Table of Elements with Atomic Number, Weights, and First and Second Ionization Potentials. Appendix 2: Isotopic Composition of the Elements. Appendix 3: Prominent Polyatomic Interferences Applicable for ICP-MS Determinations. Appendix 4: Table of Student's Distribution. Appendix 5: Certified Standard Reference Materials Available from the U.S. NIST and the NRC of Canada. Appendix 6: Supplemental References. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 17th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126838657
Howard Taylor
Howard E. Taylor is a research chemist with the National Research Program, Water Resources Division, U.S. Geological Survey located in Boulder, Colorado. Dr. Taylor has played a major role over the past 25 years in the development of plasma spectrometric techniques in analytical chemistry, as reflected in his more than 150 technical publications and the presentation of numerous papers at national and international technical meetings. He has served as faculty affiliate at Colorado State University and has taught American Chemical Society Short Courses for more than 15 years.
U.S. Geological Survey, Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.
"The Editor, Professor Steve Hill, states in the preface that the purpose was to produce a book that covers both theory and applications in a concise, informative and readable form. This has certainly been achieved and the book is a very welcome addition to the literature.
"...The content is excellent. I am very pleased to have a copy of this book for my own use and it would be amongst my first-choice texts to recommend to students or those who have little or no previous experience of plasma source spectrometry." --TRENDS IN ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY, August 2000
"...well-written and easy to read...a good introduction to ICP-MS." --Journal of American Society of Mass Spectrometry