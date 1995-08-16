Indoor Air Quality, Volume 3

Preface. Introduction. I. Nature, Sources and Toxicity of Pollutants of Indoor Air. Inorganic pollutants. Organic pollutants. Physical pollutants. Environmental tobacco smoke. Biological agents. II. Health Effects of Indoor Air Pollution. General aspects of assessment of human health of indoor air pollution. Effects of indoor air pollution on the respiratory system. Allergy associated with indoor air pollution. Cancer and effects on reproduction of indoor air pollution. Irritative effects of indoor air pollution on the skin and mucous membranes of eyes, nose and throat. Sensory and other effects on the nervous system due to indoor air pollution. Effects of indoor air pollution on the cardiovascular system and other systemic effects. III. Risk Assessment. Risk assessment: hazard identification and dose effect assessment. Risk assessment: exposure assessment. Risk assessment: risk characterization. Application of risk assessment I: radon. Application of risk assessment II: respiratory health effects of environmental tobacco smoke. Application of risk assessment III: carpets. IV. Investigation, Diagnosis and Management of Illnesses and Complaints Related to Buildings. Epidemiology of principal building-related illnesses and complaints. Questionnaires on exposure and effect assessment in buildings. Diagnosis of building-related illnesses and "sick building syndrome". Medical management of building related illnesses. V. Dynamics of Indoor Air Contaminants. Indoor air quality modelling. Sources and sinks in the indoor environment. VI. Indoor Air Quality Investigations in Buildings. Methodology of building investigation I: data collection and analysis. Methodology of building investigation II: strategies for measurement of indoor air pollution and air exchange measurements. Methodology of building investigation III: sampling and analysis of indoor air. VII. Control of Indoor Air Quality and Climate. Building design for good indoor air quality. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and indoor air quality. Building operation and maintenance. Specific aspects of indoor air quality and climate control. VIII. Guidelines for Indoor Air Quality and Selected International Programmes. Approaches to regulating indoor air. The World Health Organization air quality guidelines. Air quality guidelines for selected pollutants. Recommendations of the NATO/CCMS pilot study on indoor air quality. The Nordic Committee on building regulations guidelines for indoor climate and air quality. Selected indoor air quality programmes and guidelines. Economic implications of indoor air quality and its regulation and control. Appendix I. Assessment of Levels of Knowledge About IAQ. Appendix II. Conclusions and Recommendations of the WHO IAQ Working Groups.