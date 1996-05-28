"This volume is a valuable addition to the Best synthetic methods series, and the author and publishers are to be congratulated on producing a book that all concerned with nitrogen heterocyclic chemistry will find of considerable value." --CHEMISTRY AND INDUSTRY

"In his preface, Professor Sundberg states that he attempted to illustrate the most widely used synthetic methods in indole chemistry on the basis of the retrosynthetic concept of identifying the bonds being formed. Not only has he succeeded, but he hasdone an outstanding job...the book is an absolute must for those interested in indole chemistry...(it) describes most major classical methods and emphasizes all the newer methods available. Professor Sundberg is to be congratulated." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY