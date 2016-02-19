Indole Alkaloids
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Enamine Chemistry of Natural Products
Description
A Course in Organic Chemistry Advanced Section, Volume 27: Indole Alkaloids: An Introduction to the Enamine Chemistry of Natural Products describes the chemistry of selected alkaloids that contain indolic or closely related nuclei. Some five hundred of these compounds have been obtained from about three hundred plants mostly of the family Apocynaceae.
This book is composed of 12 chapters that specifically cover the chemistry of the complex indoles. The introductory chapters deal with the origin, isolation, characterization, basic chemistry, and simple derivatives of indole alkaloids. The remaining chapters examine the biogenesis, basic chemistry, stereochemistry, and structure of selected complex alkaloids of various origins. These chapters include tetrahydro-?-carboline, strychnos, iboga, picralima, and eburnamine alkaloids, cinchonamine, quinamine, and ajmaline-sarpagine bases. This text is of great value to organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Charts
Preface
Introduction
I Isolation and Characterization of Indole Alkaloids
II The Origin of Indole Alkaloids
III Basic Chemical Considerations
IV Simple Derivatives Of Tryptophan
V The Complex Tetrahydro-ß-Carboline Alkaloids
VI The Strychnos Alkaloids
VII Cinchonamine and Quinamine
VIII The Ajmaline-Sarpagine Bases
IX The Iboga Alkaloids
X The Burnamine Alkaloids
XI Aspidosperma Bases
XII Picralima Alkaloids
Epilogue
Index of Plant Names
Index of Chemical Compounds, etc
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221748
About the Author
W. I. Taylor
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine