Indole Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196718, 9781483221748

Indole Alkaloids

1st Edition

An Introduction to the Enamine Chemistry of Natural Products

Authors: W. I. Taylor
Editors: Robert Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483221748
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 162
Description

A Course in Organic Chemistry Advanced Section, Volume 27: Indole Alkaloids: An Introduction to the Enamine Chemistry of Natural Products describes the chemistry of selected alkaloids that contain indolic or closely related nuclei. Some five hundred of these compounds have been obtained from about three hundred plants mostly of the family Apocynaceae.
This book is composed of 12 chapters that specifically cover the chemistry of the complex indoles. The introductory chapters deal with the origin, isolation, characterization, basic chemistry, and simple derivatives of indole alkaloids. The remaining chapters examine the biogenesis, basic chemistry, stereochemistry, and structure of selected complex alkaloids of various origins. These chapters include tetrahydro-?-carboline, strychnos, iboga, picralima, and eburnamine alkaloids, cinchonamine, quinamine, and ajmaline-sarpagine bases. This text is of great value to organic chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Charts

Preface

Introduction

I Isolation and Characterization of Indole Alkaloids

II The Origin of Indole Alkaloids

III Basic Chemical Considerations

IV Simple Derivatives Of Tryptophan

V The Complex Tetrahydro-ß-Carboline Alkaloids

VI The Strychnos Alkaloids

VII Cinchonamine and Quinamine

VIII The Ajmaline-Sarpagine Bases

IX The Iboga Alkaloids

X The Burnamine Alkaloids

XI Aspidosperma Bases

XII Picralima Alkaloids

Epilogue

Index of Plant Names

Index of Chemical Compounds, etc


Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483221748

About the Author

About the Editor

