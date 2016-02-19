A Course in Organic Chemistry Advanced Section, Volume 27: Indole Alkaloids: An Introduction to the Enamine Chemistry of Natural Products describes the chemistry of selected alkaloids that contain indolic or closely related nuclei. Some five hundred of these compounds have been obtained from about three hundred plants mostly of the family Apocynaceae.

This book is composed of 12 chapters that specifically cover the chemistry of the complex indoles. The introductory chapters deal with the origin, isolation, characterization, basic chemistry, and simple derivatives of indole alkaloids. The remaining chapters examine the biogenesis, basic chemistry, stereochemistry, and structure of selected complex alkaloids of various origins. These chapters include tetrahydro-?-carboline, strychnos, iboga, picralima, and eburnamine alkaloids, cinchonamine, quinamine, and ajmaline-sarpagine bases. This text is of great value to organic chemists and researchers.