Individual Psychotherapy and the Science of Psychodynamics
1st Edition
Description
Individual Psychotherapy and the Science of Psychodynamics present an extensive examination of the basic principles of dynamic psychotherapy. It discusses the concept of constructive aggression. It addresses the analysis of expressive and defensive mechanisms. Some of the topics covered in the book are the therapeutic effects from history taking; common syndromes of sexual problems in women; qualities needed by a therapists; characteristics of unconscious communication; common syndromes of problems of masculinity in men; evolution and analysis of Oedipus complex; and Koch’s postulates in psychodynamics. The passive defenses against aggression and the link with depression are fully covered. An in-depth account of the meaning of paranoid feelings is provided. The evaluation of the oedipal depression in men and women are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the identification of transference neurosis. Another section focuses on the origin of human aggression. The analysis of phobic anxiety, anorexia nervosa, and hypochondriasis are briefly covered. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, therapists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
1. Psychotherapy in Everyday Life
The Economics Student
2. Inner Mechanisms in Everyday Life
Nine Stories
The Spoilt Son
The Anthropologist and the Cat
Upsetting the Sugar
The Franciscans in the Middle Ages
Sour Grapes
Roberta in Hospital
The Social Worker and her Father
The Anatomy Viva
The Snake and the Wasp
Discussion
Expressive and Defensive Mechanisms
The Return of the Repressed
Guilt and Concern
Preliminary Summary
The Application of these Concepts to Symptoms
Depreciation or Rejection of What is Desired
Unconscious Mechanisms and Feelings
Self-Defeating and Self-Destructive Mechanisms
The Triangle of Conflict
The Effect on the Environment; Vicious Circles; Conjoint Therapy
Summary
3. Unconscious Communication
An Example of Association
Association and Emotional Significance
Unconscious and Preconscious
Free Association in Psychotherapy
Association and Communication
Unconscious Communication in Everyday Life - Sandra and the Puppies
The Neurological Patient
Rapport and its Use in Psychotherapy
The Here-and-Now; Transference
The Interior Decorator
The Girl Afraid of Breakdown
The Military Policeman
The Characteristics of Unconscious Communication
4. Elementary, though not Necessarily Easy, Psychotherapy
Recapitulation
Qualities Needed by a Therapist
The Geologist
The Question of Advice
The Influence of the Past
The Question of Therapeutic Effects
5. Elementary Psychotherapy Continued: Symptoms, Precipitating Factors, and Psychiatric Consultation
Therapeutic Effects from History-Taking: The Drama Student
The Adopted Son
The Farmer's Daughter
The Daughter with a Stroke
Retrospect of Clinical Examples
6. A Note on the Observations of Psychoanalysis
7. Common Syndromes I: Sexual Problems in Women
The Economics Student (Contd.)
Mixed Feelings about Men
The Director's Daughter
Background and Complaints
Anger with Men and with the Origin of Symptoms
Oedipal Feelings
Primitive Feelings
Envy of Men
The Pilot's Wife
8. Common Syndromes II: Problems of Masculinity in Men
The Concert-Goer
The Dental Patient
The Articled Accountant
The Minicab Driver
Discussion
The Indian Scientist
Further Discussion
The Oedipus Myth and the Male Oedipus Complex
'Castration'
Weak Fathers
Dead or Absent Fathers
The Relation with the Mother
The Oedipus Complex and Evolution
Love and Longing for the Father
The Son in Mourning
Conclusion
9. The Relation with the Therapist: 'Transference'
Recapitulation
History of Transference
The Falling Social Worker — Two Different Kinds of Transference
The Contralto: A Question of Trust
The Mother of Four: Transference in the Initial Interview
The Carpenter's Daughter: Transference in the Early Stages of Therapy
Homosexual Transference
The Son in Mourning (Contd.): Love of a Male Patient for a Male Therapist
10. The Dialog of Psychotherapy and the Two Triangles
The Basic Principles of Dynamic Psychotherapy
The Interior Decorator (Contd.), Illustrating Fluctuations in Rapport
The Question of Reassurance
The Interior Decorator (Contd.)
'Defense Should be Interpreted Before Impulse'
The Interior Decorator (Contd.)
The Two Triangles
Account of an Imaginary Therapy
First Phase: Completion of the Triangle of Conflict in Relation to the Girl-friend (O)
Second Phase: The Link with the Past (O/P Link)
Third Phase: Resistance, and the Entry of Transference
Fourth Phase: The Interpretation of the Resistance and the T/O Link
Fifth Phase: Crisis, the T/P Link, Breakthrough
Sixth Phase: The Threat of Termination, Relapse
Seventh Phase: Acting out
Eighth Phase: Over-determination — An Earlier Trauma
The Use of Dreams in Dynamic Psychotherapy
Eighth Phase (Contd.)
Final Phase: Working Through Termination, Together with the T/P Link
Comment
Summary of Principles Illustrated by 'An Imaginary Therapy'
The Two Triangles: General Principles
The Universal Technique
11. Three Linked Themes: Aggression, Elimination of Bodily Products, and Obsessional Phenomena
Recapitulation
The Concept of Constructive Aggression
The Discovery of Constructive Self-Assertion: The Almoner
The Maintenance Man and the Meaning of a Urinary Phobia
Elimination of Bodily Products
The Maintenance Man (Contd.)
Obsessional Anxiety and Fear of Aggression
The Pesticide Chemist
'Koch's Postulates' in Psychodynamics
The Meaning of Obsessional Symptoms
Aggression and Sibling Rivalry
The Divorced Mother
The Compulsion to Repeat
The Divorced Mother (Contd.)
Passive Defenses Against Aggression and the Link with Depression
12. An Introduction to Depression
Depression and Miscarried Grief - The Nurse in Mourning
The Nurse in Mourning, Initial Assessment Interview
The Therapist's Role in Acute Grief
The Nurse in Mourning, Motivation
The Nurse in Mourning, Therapy
The Issue of Ambivalence in Depression
The Meaning of Paranoid Feelings
Retrospect of Depressive Patients
Oedipal Depression in Women
Oedipal Depression in Men
The Depressed Tailor
The Son in Mourning (Contd.)
Depression and Rejected Love
Depressive Self-Reproaches
Suicide
Defensive Use of Genuine Feelings in Depression: A Man of Sorrows
The Helping Profession Syndrome
13. Regression and Long-Term Therapy
The Mental Welfare Officer
The Carpenter's Daughter (Contd.)
The Cricketer
Discussion
Regression and Dependence
'Needs' and 'Demands'
The 'Corrective Emotional Experience'
Transference and the Transference Neurosis
14. Deeper Layers of Depression
Maternal Deprivation
The Depressive Position
The Ghanaian Girl
The Mother of Four (Contd.)
The Convent Girl
The Theme of Feeding
The Irishwoman with the Cats: An Internal Persecutor
The Personnel Manager: The Depressive Position
The Treatment of Maternal Deprivation; Internal Spoiling
The Personnel Manager (Contd.)
Climax of Therapy: Reaching the Depressive Position
Termination
Follow-up
An Important Word of Caution
15. Primitive Phenomena
Psychodynamics and the Failure of Common Sense
'Fed Upon His Mother's Tears' — An Experience under LSD
The Cricketer: Attacking the Good
The Refugee Musician and the Treatment of Near-Psychotic Patients
The Technique with Near-Psychotic Patients
The Refugee Musician (Contd.)
The Depressive Position in a Paranoid Patient
Discussion
Oral, Anal, and Genital'
The Foster Son: Savagery and Closeness
The Origin of Human Aggression
16. Termination and Breaks in Treatment
Simple Gratitude as a Response to Termination — The Geologist (Contd.)
The Patient has Received Enough Help — The Gibson Girl
'Flight into Health' - the Factory Inspector
Premature Withdrawal as a Way of Avoiding Feelings about Termination — The Neurasthenic's Husband
Intense Grief and Anger — The Swiss Receptionist
The Issue of Termination Carried to the Limit — The Man with School Phobia
Coda
17. Assessment for Psychotherapy: I. General Principles
The Use of Interpretations in the Initial Interview: Trial Therapy
An Example of the Importance of Avoiding Deep Contact in the Initial Interview
Summary of the Use of Interpretations in the Initial Interview; Motivation
Conclusion
18. Assessment for Psychotherapy (Contd.): II. The Importance of the Psychiatric Inquiry and Differential Diagnosis
The Fostered Irish Girl
Phobic Anxiety
Hysteria
Obsessional Anxiety
Hypochondriasis
Psychopathy
Anorexia Nervosa
The Law of Increased Disturbance
Depression and the Question of Suicide
Paranoid and Other Psychotic Conditions
The Refugee Musician (Contd.)
Hildebrand's Excluding Factors
The Fostered Irish Girl (Contd.): Actual Diagnosis
Assessing Inner Strength and External Support
The Use of Projective Tests
Disposal and Treatment
Conclusion
19. Assessment for Psychotherapy (Contd.): III. The Psychodynamic Assessment and Psychotherapeutic Forecasting
The Film Director's Secretary
Identifying the Life Problem
Psychotherapeutic Forecasting
Severity, Strength, and Weakness
Psychotherapeutic Forecasting (Contd.): Dangers
The Question of Support
Dynamic Evidence
The Patient's Capacity and Motivation for Insight
Choice of Treatment
20. Assessment for Psychotherapy (Contd.): IV. The Indications for Brief Psychotherapy
The Man from Singapore
The Problem of Differential Psychodynamic Diagnosis
Choice of Treatment: the Criteria for Planned Brief Psychotherapy
21. Assessment for Psychotherapy (Contd.): V. Contra-Indications to Uncovering Psychotherapy
The Man from Borstal
The Man with Psychic Pain
22. Assessment for Psychotherapy (Contd.): VI. The Consequences of Making Contact
The Foster Son (Contd.)
23. Epilogue: The Future of Psychotherapy and Psychodynamics
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
- Published:
- 29th March 1979
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191867