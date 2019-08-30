Individual Motivation within Groups
1st Edition
Social Loafing and Motivation Gains in Work, Academic, and Sports Teams
Description
Individual Motivation within Groups: Social Loafing and Motivation Gains in Work, Academic, and Sports Teams explores the state of our scientific understanding of when and why individuals are most and least likely to work hard as members of groups and work teams. This book addresses key psychological phenomena such as social loafing, social dilemmas, social facilitation, and ostracism, with each chapter creating connections to related topics such as leadership, performance in learning groups, isolated teams, and more. This volume provides a summary of the field’s history, synthesizes related research, and, using the Collective Effort Model and other key motivational theories, looks at the current level of understanding of both motivation losses and gains in groups. Individual Motivation within Groups is a vital resource for social, organizational, and applied psychologists as well as academics and researchers in these fields and related areas such as leadership and team performance.
Key Features
- Explores individual motivation in multiple contexts such as work teams, educational settings, sports teams, and more
- Highlights recent research advances, future directions, and linkages with related research areas
- Discusses cross-cultural and international implications
- Examines factors that detract from and contribute to group motivation/individual motivation within groups
Readership
Applied, social, and organizational psychologists; academics and researchers in these same areas, as well as those in the field of leadership
Table of Contents
Part 1: Foundations
1. Social Loafing and Motivation Gains in Groups: An Integrative Review
Part 2: Advances and Applications
2. Social Loafing in Organizational Work Groups: The Mitigating Effect of Servant Leadership
3. Individual Motivation, Team Learning, and Performance in Collaborative Academic Contexts
4. Effort Losses and Effort Gains in Sports Teams
5. Back to the Future: The Kohler Motivation Gain in Exergames
6. Sustaining Individual Motivation in High-Demand Team Environments
7. Temporal Stability of Effort Gains in Teams
Part 3: Linkages
8. Social Loafing in the Management of Social Dilemmas
9. Social Facilitation and Social Loafing: Opposite Sides of the Same Coin
10. Ostracism and Motivation in Groups
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 30th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498675
About the Editor
Steven Karau
Steven J. Karau is a management professor at Southern Illinois University, teaching courses in organizational behavior, human resources, and social responsibility. He conducts research on a range of organizational behavior issues, with a special focus on motivation within groups, team performance, personality, and ethics. He has published more than 40 articles in a variety of top psychology and management journals and co-developed the Collective Effort Model of individual motivation on group tasks, and Role Congruity Theory of prejudice toward female leaders. His research on social loafing was featured on an episode of ABC News’ 20/20.
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Illinois University, Illinois, USA