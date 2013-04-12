Individual Differences and Personality

Acknowledgments

Preface

Introduction

The Study of Personality

The Universal, the Unique, and the In-Between

Idiographic Versus Nomothetic Approaches

Outline of this Book

Chapter 1. Basic Concepts in Psychological Measurement

1.1 Some Simple Statistical Ideas

1.2 Assessing Quality of Measurement: Reliability and Validity

1.3 Methods of Measurement: Self- and Observer Reports, Direct Observations, Biodata

1.4 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 2. Personality Traits and the Inventories that Measure Them

2.1 The Idea of a Personality Trait

2.2 Personality Traits and Other Psychological Characteristics

2.3 Do Personality Traits Exist?

2.4 Measuring Traits by Self- or Observer Report: Structured Personality Inventories

2.5 Strategies of Personality Inventory Construction

2.6 Self- and Observer Reports on Personality Inventory Scales

2.7 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 3. Personality Structure: Classifying Traits

3.1 Which Traits to Measure? Completeness without Redundancy

3.2 A Gentle Introduction to Factor Analysis

3.3 Factor Analysis of Personality Traits: How to Find a Representative Set of Traits?

3.4 Lexical Studies in the English Language: The Big Five Personality Factors

3.5 Lexical Studies in Many Languages: The HEXACO Personality Factors

3.6 What it all Means: A Few Dimensions, but Many Personalities

3.7 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 4. Developmental Change and Stability of Personality

4.1 Defining Change and Stability

4.2 Developmental Changes in Mean Levels of Personality Traits

4.3 Stability of Traits Across the Years (and the Life Span)

4.4 Personality in Childhood and Infancy: Measurement and Structure

4.5 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 5. Biological Bases of Personality

5.1 Early Ideas: The Four “Humors” and Personality

5.2 Neurotransmitters

5.3 Brain Structures

5.4 Hormones

5.5 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 6. Genetic and Environmental Influences on Personality

6.1 The Question: Nature versus Nurture

6.2 Examining the Similarity of Relatives

6.3 Separating Heredity and Environment

6.4 The Answers

6.5 Assumptions Underlying Heritability Studies in General

6.6 Assumptions Underlying Twin-Based Heritability Studies in Particular

6.7 Effects of the Unique Environment on Personality? Parental Treatment, Peer Groups, and Birth Order

6.8 Summary and Conclusions

6.9 Appendix: Difficulties in Separating the Effects of Heredity and Environment

Chapter 7. The Evolutionary Function of Personality

7.1 The Idea of Evolution by Natural Selection

7.2 Why Are We Not All the Same? Fluctuating Optimum and Frequency Dependence

7.3 Adaptive Trade-offs between High and Low Levels of the HEXACO Personality Factors

7.4 The Operation of the Fluctuating Optimum and Frequency Dependence: Some Examples

7.5 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 8. Personality Disorders

8.1 The Idea of a Personality Disorder

8.2 The DSM-5 Personality Disorders

8.3 An Alternative System for Personality Disorders

8.4 Origins of Personality Disorders: Developmental Change and Stability, Biological Bases, Heredity and Environment, and Evolution

8.5 Treatment of Personality Disorders

8.6 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 9. Personality and Life Outcomes

9.1 Does Personality Predict Features of One’s Life Story?

9.2 Relationships and Marriage

9.3 Friendships and Other Peer Relationships

9.4 Health-Related Outcomes

9.5 Academic Performance

9.6 Job Performance

9.7 Law-Abidingness versus Criminality

9.8 Life Satisfaction

9.9 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 10. Mental Ability

10.1 The Domain of Mental Ability

10.2 The Structure of Mental Ability: One Dimension or Many?

10.3 Developmental Change and Stability in Mental Abilities

10.4 Biological Bases of Mental Ability

10.5 Genetic and Environmental Influences on Mental Ability

10.6 Evolutionary Function of Mental Ability

10.7 Mental Ability and Life Outcomes

10.8 Not All g-Loaded Tasks are the Same

10.9 Alternative Ideas About Mental Abilities

10.10 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 11. Vocational Interests

11.1 How Vocational Interests are Measured

11.2 Score Reports from Vocational Interest Surveys

11.3 Constructing Vocational Interest Scales: Empirical and Rational Strategies

11.4 Major Dimensions of Vocational Interests

11.5 Vocational Interests and Personality

11.6 Vocational Interests and Mental Abilities

11.7 Validity of Vocational Interest Surveys

11.8 Origins of Vocational Interests: Developmental Change and Stability, Genetic and Environmental Influences, Biological Bases, and Evolution

11.9 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 12. Religion and Politics

12.1 Religion

12.2 Politics

12.3 Origins of Religious Beliefs and Political Attitudes: Biological Bases, Genetic and Environmental Influences, and Evolutionary Function

12.4 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 13. Sexuality

13.1 Major Dimensions of Sexuality

13.2 Sexuality and Personality

13.3 Origins of Variation in Sexuality: Developmental Stability and Change, Genetic and Environmental Influences, Biological Bases, and Evolution

13.4 Sexual Arousal

13.5 Sexual Commitment (or Restricted versus Unrestricted Sociosexuality)

13.6 Sexual Orientation

13.7 Summary and Conclusions

Conclusions

What We Have Learned So Far

What We Have Yet to Learn

Final Remarks

References

Index