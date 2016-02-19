Individual Development and Social Change: Explanatory Analysis represents a convergence of three lines of emphasis now visible in developmental research and theory building. The three are (1) the life course as a focus for the study of development and social change, and their interrelationships; (2) the life-span orientation to the study of individual development, with its acknowledgment of the salience of contextual features for understanding development; and (3) the growth of methodological innovations that provide more appropriate and powerful ways of exploiting data gathered to describe and explain developmental change processes. The book opens with a study on how major cultural change originates and unfolds over time. This is followed by separate chapters on the use of sequential designs for explanatory analyses; evolutionary aspects of social and individual development; the concepts of the theory of causal and weak causal regressive dependence; and the concepts of age, period, and cohort from the perspective of developmental psychology. Subsequent chapters examine development and aging as lifelong processes of historical populations; the methodological integration of natural and cultural science perspectives in developmental psychology; and application of the multifaceted methodology to the mutuality of constraint between sociocultural group and individual dynamics.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. Evolution and Innovation in Sociocultural Systems: A Punctuated Equilibria Model

2. Sequential Strategies as Quasi-experimental Designs: Possibilities and Limitations in Explanatory Analysis

3. Evolutionary Aspects of Social and Individual Development: Comments and Illustrations from the World System Perspective

4. Causal Regressive Dependencies: An Introduction

5. Structure Identification Using Nonparametric Models

6. Individual and Context in Developmental Psychology: Conceptual and Theoretical Issues

7. Age, Period, and Cohort Analysis and the Study of Individual Development and Social Change

8. Individual Development and Aging as a Population Process

9. Individual Development in Social Action Contexts: Problems of Explanation

10. Multifaceted Systems Modeling: Structure and Behavior at a Multiplicity of Levels

11. Analysis of Qualitative Data in Developmental Psychology

12. The Generalized Group Effect Model

