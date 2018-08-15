Individual Creativity in the Workplace - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128132388, 9780128132395

Individual Creativity in the Workplace

1st Edition

Editors: Roni Reiter-Palmon Victoria Kennel James C. Kaufman
eBook ISBN: 9780128132395
Paperback ISBN: 9780128132388
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th August 2018
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

Section 1 Creativity and Innovation: Larger Concepts
1. Moving from creativity to innovation
2. Creativity and innovation in organizations
3. The fuzzy front-end: How creativity drives organizational innovation

Section 2: Intelligence and Cognition
4. Interruptions and multiple tasks: Advantages and disadvantages for creativity at work
5. Creative thought processes
6. The intellectual structure and outlooks for individual creativity research

Section 3: Motivation/affect/preferences
7. Creativity styles in the workplace: New versus Different
8. Freedom, structure, and creativity
9. Antecedents and consequences of self-efficacy for creativity in organizations
10. Affective experience and individual creativity at work

Section 4: Leadership and teams
11. The emergence of dual leaders in innovation management: When two heads are better than one
12. The influence of individual innovativeness and intelligence on occupational level among leaders
13. Individuals within a team context

Section 5: Application
14. Fostering creativity in organizations
15. Understanding the role of creativity in the 21st century Army
16. Leadership development: Training creativity skills for leaders

Description

Rapid technological change, global competition, and economic uncertainty have all contributed to organizations seeking to improve creativity and innovation. Researchers and businesses want to know what factors facilitate or inhibit creativity in a variety of organizational settings. Individual Creativity in the Workplace identifies those factors, including what motivational and cognitive factors influence individual creativity, as well as the contextual factors that impact creativity such as teams and leadership.The book takes research findings out of the lab and provides examples of these findings put to use in real world organizations.

Key Features

  • Identifies factors facilitating or inhibiting creativity in organizational settings
  • Summarizes research on creativity, cognition, and motivation
  • Provides real world examples of these factors operating in organizations today
  • Highlights creative thought processes and how to encourage them
  • Outlines management styles and leadership to encourage creativity
  • Explores how to encourage individual creativity in team contexts

Readership

Researchers in creativity, social psychologists, personality psychologists, industrial organizational psychologists

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128132395
Paperback ISBN:
9780128132388

About the Editors

Roni Reiter-Palmon Editor

Professor of Industrial/Organizational (I/O) Psychology and Director for the Center for Collaboration Science, an inter-disciplinary program at UNO. Editor of Psychology of Creativity, Aesthetics and the Arts. Associate editor for the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology. She serves on the editorial boards of Journal of Organizational Behavior, The Leadership Quarterly, Journal of Leadership and Organizational Studies, Journal of Business and Psychology, and International Journal of Problem Solving and Creativity.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA

Victoria Kennel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE USA

James C. Kaufman Editor

Professor of Educational Psychology, author/editor of 35+ books on creativity, author of 250+ research articles on creativity, cofounding editor of both Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts and Psychology of Popular Media Culture. Editor, International Journal of Creativity and Problem Solving. Recipient of NAGC’s Torrance Award, APA’s Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards, and Mensa’s research award. Former president of American Psychological Association’s (APA’s) Division 10.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut, CT, USA

