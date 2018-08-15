Individual Creativity in the Workplace

Section 1 Creativity and Innovation: Larger Concepts

1. Moving from creativity to innovation

2. Creativity and innovation in organizations

3. The fuzzy front-end: How creativity drives organizational innovation

Section 2: Intelligence and Cognition

4. Interruptions and multiple tasks: Advantages and disadvantages for creativity at work

5. Creative thought processes

6. The intellectual structure and outlooks for individual creativity research

Section 3: Motivation/affect/preferences

7. Creativity styles in the workplace: New versus Different

8. Freedom, structure, and creativity

9. Antecedents and consequences of self-efficacy for creativity in organizations

10. Affective experience and individual creativity at work

Section 4: Leadership and teams

11. The emergence of dual leaders in innovation management: When two heads are better than one

12. The influence of individual innovativeness and intelligence on occupational level among leaders

13. Individuals within a team context

Section 5: Application

14. Fostering creativity in organizations

15. Understanding the role of creativity in the 21st century Army

16. Leadership development: Training creativity skills for leaders