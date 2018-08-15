Individual Creativity in the Workplace
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Creativity and Innovation: Larger Concepts
1. Moving from creativity to innovation
2. Creativity and innovation in organizations
3. The fuzzy front-end: How creativity drives organizational innovation
Section 2: Intelligence and Cognition
4. Interruptions and multiple tasks: Advantages and disadvantages for creativity at work
5. Creative thought processes
6. The intellectual structure and outlooks for individual creativity research
Section 3: Motivation/affect/preferences
7. Creativity styles in the workplace: New versus Different
8. Freedom, structure, and creativity
9. Antecedents and consequences of self-efficacy for creativity in organizations
10. Affective experience and individual creativity at work
Section 4: Leadership and teams
11. The emergence of dual leaders in innovation management: When two heads are better than one
12. The influence of individual innovativeness and intelligence on occupational level among leaders
13. Individuals within a team context
Section 5: Application
14. Fostering creativity in organizations
15. Understanding the role of creativity in the 21st century Army
16. Leadership development: Training creativity skills for leaders
Description
Rapid technological change, global competition, and economic uncertainty have all contributed to organizations seeking to improve creativity and innovation. Researchers and businesses want to know what factors facilitate or inhibit creativity in a variety of organizational settings. Individual Creativity in the Workplace identifies those factors, including what motivational and cognitive factors influence individual creativity, as well as the contextual factors that impact creativity such as teams and leadership.The book takes research findings out of the lab and provides examples of these findings put to use in real world organizations.
Key Features
- Identifies factors facilitating or inhibiting creativity in organizational settings
- Summarizes research on creativity, cognition, and motivation
- Provides real world examples of these factors operating in organizations today
- Highlights creative thought processes and how to encourage them
- Outlines management styles and leadership to encourage creativity
- Explores how to encourage individual creativity in team contexts
Readership
Researchers in creativity, social psychologists, personality psychologists, industrial organizational psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 15th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132395
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132388
About the Editors
Roni Reiter-Palmon Editor
Professor of Industrial/Organizational (I/O) Psychology and Director for the Center for Collaboration Science, an inter-disciplinary program at UNO. Editor of Psychology of Creativity, Aesthetics and the Arts. Associate editor for the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology. She serves on the editorial boards of Journal of Organizational Behavior, The Leadership Quarterly, Journal of Leadership and Organizational Studies, Journal of Business and Psychology, and International Journal of Problem Solving and Creativity.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA
Victoria Kennel Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE USA
James C. Kaufman Editor
Professor of Educational Psychology, author/editor of 35+ books on creativity, author of 250+ research articles on creativity, cofounding editor of both Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts and Psychology of Popular Media Culture. Editor, International Journal of Creativity and Problem Solving. Recipient of NAGC’s Torrance Award, APA’s Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards, and Mensa’s research award. Former president of American Psychological Association’s (APA’s) Division 10.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut, CT, USA