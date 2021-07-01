Indian Summer Monsoon
1st Edition
ENSO and Non-ENSO Teleconnections
Description
Indian Summer Monsoon: ENSO and Non-ENSO Teleconnections takes stock of the present knowledge on Indian Monsoon teleconnections (ENSO and Non-ENSO) and discusses advances in the subject, along with future steps to be followed. Special emphasis is given on the non-ENSO teleconnections which has been poorly understood for decades. With growing monsoon rainfall extremes across the Indian Subcontinent, understanding of monsoon environmental factors that are driven remotely through teleconnections is a new aspect covered in this book. It reviews the current understanding of the observational and modeling aspects of Indian monsoon teleconnections.
Indian Summer Monsoon: ENSO and Non-ENSO Teleconnections is a must-read for researchers and post graduates in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology.
Key Features
- Presents teleconnections associated with Indian monsoons discussed in a global prospective
- Covers a wide range of topics in relation to teleconnections to Indian monsoons and new pathways on how monsoons being affected remotely will be discussed at different time scales
- Provides updated analysis on Indian Monsoon teleconnections
Readership
Post grad and under grad studying meteorology, professors teaching meteorology and researchers in meteorology
Table of Contents
Section 1. ENSO-Indian Summer Monsoon teleconnections
1. ENSO-ISM teleconnections: Orographic rainfall
2. ENSO-Indian Summer Monsoon teleconnections: Predictability in current coupled models
3. Future projections ENSO-Monsoon teleconnections
4. Pacific cold tongue bias - Influence on ENSO-ISM monsoon teleconnections in coupled models
5. Multi-year ENSO (El Nino and La Nina) influence on Indian Summer Monsoon rainfall
6. Decay phase of ENSO and Indian Summer monsoon rainfall
7. El Nino/La Nina Modiki - Indian Summer Monsoon rainfall - A review
8. Decadal ENSO- Monsoon teleconnections
9. Land-surface teleconnections
Section II. Indian and Atlantic Ocean – Indian Summer Monsoon teleconnections
10. Atlantic Nino - Indian Summer Monsoon teleconnections
11. Indian Ocean Dipole influence on Indian Summer Monsoon rainfall
12. Impact of Indian Ocean Basin mode on Indian Summer Monsoon rainfall variability: Interannual to Interdecadal time scale
13. Influence of Southern Tropical India Ocean Rossby waves on Indian Summer Monsoon
Section III. Subtropical to extratropical climate - Indian Summer Monsoon teleconnections
14. Eurasian Snow depth and Indian Summer Monsoon
15. The Pacific-Japan pattern and Indian Summer Monsoon
16. Southern annular mode teleconnections to Indian Summer Monsoon
17. Indian Summer monsoon association with the Pacific decadal oscillation: A review
18. Atlantic multidecadal oscillation and Indian Summer Monsoon Variability: A revisit
19. Impact of South Asian High on Indian Summer Monsoon rainfall variability
20. Polar sea ice coverage and Indian Monsoon
Section IV. Monsoon Interaseasonal Oscillations - Remote influence
21. Modulation of Indian Summer Monsoon ISVs associated with ENSO
22. Role of Western Pacific in modulating ISVs over the Indian Summer Monsoon region
Section IV. ENSO-Northeast Monsoon Teleconnections
23. ENSO and Northesat Monsoon rainfall over India
24. Influence of Mid-Latitude circulation on northeast Monsoon rainfall variability
Section V. Dynamics and paleo aspects of Monsoon teleconnections
25. Dynamics of ISM teleconnections/concept of teleconnections
26. Paleo/Proxy aspects of Monsoon teleconnections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224021
About the Editors
Jasti Chowdary
Currently working as a serious Scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), India. He received his Ph.D from SP Pune University (work place IITM) in 2007 and then worked as Postdoctoral Fellow at International Pacific Research Center, SOEST, University of Hawaii, USA. Later in 2011, he joined as a Scientist at IITM and since than working with focus on Monsoon Climate variability and Physical Oceanography. He has published more than 70 research papers. His work gone beyond those traditional ENSO-Indian Summer Monsoon (ISM) tie-ups and identified new climate mode links to ISM rainfall. His work on predictability of the Asian monsoon linked to decay phase El Nino received overwhelm attention in the past decade (https://scholar.google.co.in/citations?user=pTKM-_oAAAAJ&hl=en). He is involved in capacity-building by teaching courses on Air-Sea interactions and Ocean Dynamics at the IITM, IMD, and to students at the University of Hyderabad as a visiting faculty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), India
Anant Parekh
Dr. Anant Parekh is working as a senior scientist at IITM Pune. He worked for his Ph. D at Space Applications Center (SAC-ISRO). He has more than fifteen years of research experience. His major contributions are in the fields of (a) impact of data assimilation on the monsoon predictability and forecast using regional and coupled model (b) ocean modelling to study physical processes and their role in SST trends and variability in Indo-Pacific Ocean (c) application of satellite data for Indian ocean variability study (d) identification of upper ocean biases in the coupled model/ocean reanalysis and role of ocean processes. Currently he is working on the decadal variability of tropical Indian ocean SST. He has published more than fifty research paper in the peer review journals. He has guided students for Masters and Ph.D dissertation. He is involved in teaching and training of students in Meteorology and Oceanography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, India
C. Gnanaseelan
Dr. C. Gnanaseelan is a Senior Scientist and Project Director at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. He has obtained M.Tech. and Ph.D. from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has made pioneering scientific contributions in monsoon teleconnections, climate variability, climate modelling and prediction, ocean modelling and data assimilation. He has published more than 100 research papers in peer reviewed international journals. He was instrumental in setting up the operationalized ocean data assimilation system at IITM. He has guided 15 PhDs and over 30 Master’s thesis. He is an Associate Editor of the Journal of Earth System Sciences. He has received several awards including Young scientist award of Ministry of Earth Sciences, Golden Jubilee and Silver Jubilee awards of IITM, Platinum Jubilee award lecture by Indian Science Congress Association. He served as an Adjunct Professor or visiting faculty of Pune University, University of Hyderabad, IIT Delhi and IIT Bhubaneshwar.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist and Project Director, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, India
