Indian Financial Markets

Preface xv

1. The Economy 1

1.1 Overall Growth Experience 1

1.2 Understanding India’s Post-Independence Trajectory 3

1.3 Interpreting the Growth Experience 5

1.4 Trends and Volatility in GDP Growth 21

1.5 Conclusions 30

2. The Firms 33

2.1 The CMIE Database 33

2.2 The Large Nonfinancial Firms of India 34

2.3 Role of Equity Financing 40

2.4 Regulation of Firms 43

3. Private Equity and the IPO Market 45

3.1 Private Equity Investment 46

3.2 The IPO Market 52

4. The Public Equity Market 55

4.1 Products, Venues, Market Design 55

4.2 Liquidity 64

4.3 Derivatives 68

4.4 Risk and Return 72

4.5 Role of Indian Equity in Global Portfolios 79

ix

x Contents

5. Government Bonds 81

5.1 Products in the Government Debt Market 81

5.2 Markets 90

5.3 Regulation and Market Access 93

5.4 Elusive Liquidity 94

6. Corporate Bonds 95

6.1 The Products 95

6.2 Markets 106

6.3 Secondary Market Trading 108

6.4 Regulation and Next Steps Forward 109

7. Commodity Futures Markets 113

7.1 A Little History 113

7.2 Products in the Commodity Derivatives Markets 115

7.3 Markets 120

7.4 Market Outcomes 127

7.5 Regulation and Legal Framework 129

8. Real Estate 133

8.1 Price Trends in Real Estate 133

8.2 Accuracy of Prices 135

8.3 Property Development 136

8.4 Segments of the Overall Real Estate Market 138

8.5 Investors 146

8.6 Title and Transparency in Indian Real Estate 148

8.7 The Sensitive Issue of Corruption 149

8.8 Conclusion 151

9. The Rupee 153

9.1 Market Description 153

9.2 Going Under the Hood 156

9.3 A de facto Pegged Exchange Rate to the US Dollar 157

9.4 Difficulties of Implementing the Pegged Exchange Rate 158

9.5 Four Phases in INR/USD Volatility 160

9.6 Conclusion 163

10. Financial Firms 165

10.1 A Bird’s Eye View 165

10.2 The Nature of the Financial Firm in India 166

Contents xi

10.3 Infrastructure 167

10.4 Transaction-Oriented Firms 169

10.5 Banks 173

10.6 Insurance Companies 180

10.7 Pensions 181

10.8 Mutual Funds 183

10.9 Foreign Institutional Investors 187

10.10 Private Equity Funds 188

10.11 The Fundamental Difficulties of Fund Management 189

11. Policy Issues 191

11.1 The State of Indian Finance 191

11.2 Reform 193

11.3 The Agenda at SEBI 201

11.4 Conclusion 212

12. What Can Global Financial Firms Do with India? 213

12.1 Portfolio Investment 214

12.2 Private Equity 215

12.3 FDI 215

12.4 The Mauritius Route 216

12.5 India-Related Financial Business

outside India 216

Appendix A. Sources 219

Appendix B. Abbreviations 221

Appendix C. Interpreting Those Strange Indian

Numbers 225

Bibliography 227

Index 231