India and the Far East

Global Epidemiology: A Geography of Disease and Sanitation, Volume I presents a survey of the medical, health, and sanitary conditions of various geographic areas of the world. The book brings together certain data, based on surveys made for the Medical Department of the United States Army. This volume includes medical information about India, the Far East, and the Pacific area. The text aims to provide vital information to meet the problems of international health and the spread of disease. The monograph will be of use to epidemiologists, health workers, physicians, and public health experts.

Table of Contents



Part One India and the East

1. Burma

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

2. Ceylon

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

3. China

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

4. Formosa

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

5. French Indo-China

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

6. India

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

7. Japan

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

8. Korea

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

9. British Malaya

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

10. Nampo Islands and Ryukyu Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

11. Thailand

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

Part Two The Pacific Area

12. Australia

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

13. Cook Islands and NIUE Island

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

14. Eastern Island

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

15. FIJI Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

16. French Oceania

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

17. Gilbert, Ellice, Ocean and Nauro Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

18. Guam

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

19. Territory of Hawaii

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

20. Japanese Mandated Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

21. Johnstono Islands and Northern Line Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

22. Netherlands East Indies

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

23. New Caledonia

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

24. New Hebrides

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

25. New Zealand

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

26. North Borneo, Sarawak and Brunei

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

27. Papua and New Guinea and the Bismarck Archipelago

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

28. Philippine Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

29. Phoenex Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

30. Pitcairn Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

31. Samoa Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

32. British Solomon Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

33. Tokelau or Union Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

34. Tonga or Friendly Islands

Geography and Climate

Public Health

Medical Facilities

Diseases

Summary

Maps Showing World Distribution of the Principal Tropical Diseases

Index