Indexing
1st Edition
From Thesauri to the Semantic Web
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of abbreviations
Preface
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction to subject headings and thesauri
Abstract:
Introduction
Standards for controlled vocabularies
Precoordination and postcoordination
General do’s and don’ts in selecting index terms
Subject headings
Thesauri
Creating and maintaining a controlled vocabulary
How to find subject headings and thesauri
Thesaurus software
Multilingual thesauri
Interoperability between vocabularies
What makes a good indexing system?
Chapter 2: Automatic indexing versus manual indexing
Abstract:
Introduction
Arguments against manual indexing
Is indexing by the author or editor a valuable alternative?
Arguments in favour of manual indexing
Some misconceptions about automatic indexing
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Techniques applied in automatic indexing of text material
Abstract:
Introduction
Lexical analysis
The use of stop word lists
Stemming
Extracting meaningful word combinations
Index term weighting
Linking words and word combinations to a controlled vocabulary
Automatic classification
What can be expected of automatic text indexing?
Chapter 4: Automatic indexing of images
Abstract:
Introduction
Images on the Internet
Context-based indexing
Content-based indexing
Automatic image annotation
Mixed techniques
The purpose of it all
Chapter 5: The black art of indexing moving images
Abstract:
Manual indexing of moving images
Why index moving images automatically?
Indexing based on speech or text recognition
Keyframe indexing
The future of video indexing
Chapter 6: Automatic indexing of music
Abstract:
Introduction
Some examples of music retrieval
Indexing methods behind the retrieval
Chapter 7: Taxonomies and ontologies
Abstract:
The librarian’s strained relation to taxonomies and ontologies
What are taxonomies and what are they used for?
Ontologies
The importance of taxonomies and ontologies
Chapter 8: Metadata formats and indexing
Abstract:
Introduction
What are metadata?
Metadata and the library world
Some important metadata standards
Bridges between standards
The benefits of metadata standards
What about indexing?
Chapter 9: Tagging
Abstract:
What is tagging?
Why tagging?
Advantages and disadvantages of tagging
Towards a taxonomy of tagging
Tagging in the book and library world
User tags and author keywords
How tags are displayed
Conclusions
Chapter 10: Topic Maps
Abstract:
Introduction
The TAO model of Topic Maps
The technical side of Topic Maps
Examples of Topic Maps
Are Topic Maps the future of indexing?
Chapter 11: Indexing the web
Abstract:
Is it possible to index the web?
Manual web indexes
Bookmark sites
Evaluation of manual web indexing
Web indexing by search engines
How search engines work
Google’s PageRank
What about indexing the ‘deep web’?
Chapter 12: The Semantic Web
Abstract:
Introduction
The criticism against the actual web
Planning Web 3.0
A timetable for the Semantic Web
The Semantic Web and traditional library instruments
Index
Description
Indexing consists of both novel and more traditional techniques. Cutting-edge indexing techniques, such as automatic indexing, ontologies, and topic maps, were developed independently of older techniques such as thesauri, but it is now recognized that these older methods also hold expertise.
Indexing describes various traditional and novel indexing techniques, giving information professionals and students of library and information sciences a broad and comprehensible introduction to indexing. This title consists of twelve chapters: an Introduction to subject readings and theasauri; Automatic indexing versus manual indexing; Techniques applied in automatic indexing of text material; Automatic indexing of images; The black art of indexing moving images; Automatic indexing of music; Taxonomies and ontologies; Metadata formats and indexing; Tagging; Topic maps; Indexing the web; and The Semantic Web.
Key Features
- Makes difficult and complex techniques understandable
- Contains may links to and illustrations from websites where new indexing techniques can be experienced
- Provides references for further reading
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 10th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633411
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342922
Reviews
"The book is easy to read, well-structured and clearly set out, with liberal use of subheadings to aid navigation. Its content is concise and current…The book is a succinct overview, useful for students and information professionals new to this aspect of library and information work."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Piet de Keyser Author
Piet de Keyser is head librarian of the Katholieke Hogeschool Leuven, an institute for higher education in Louvain, Belgium. He published many articles on literary history, philosophy and library sciences. He teaches indexing in a Belgian Library and Information Sciences school.
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Hogeschool Leuven, Belgium