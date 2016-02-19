Index to Reviews, Symposia Volumes and Monographs in Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
For the Period 1940-1960
Description
Index to Reviews, Symposia Volumes and Monographs in Organic Chemistry for the Period 1940-1960 presents a resume of published monographs, reviews, and symposia lectures in organic chemistry.
The editors adopted the plan of listings by symposia volume or journal, backed up by the total subject and author indexes. In this way the user can readily locate a particular article through the author index or the subject index; or should he recall that an article appeared in a particular source, the chronological listing in that source can be scanned quickly. The Index gives a convenient overview of the accomplishments of organic chemists during this very prolific period of the growth of the field. Frequently, several articles on the same or similar subject appear, hence the historical perspective can be sensed by rapid evaluation of the reviews selected.
This Index will be useful to research workers, teachers and students. It will also assist editors and authors to select specific areas which require critical review.
Table of Contents
Part I. Reviews in Journals and Periodic Publications
Advances in Analytical Chemistry and Instrumentation
Advances in Cancer Research
Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry
Advances in Catalysis and Related Subjects
Advances in Chemical Physics
Advances in Clinical Chemistry
Advances in Enzymology and Related Subjects of Biochemistry
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry and Radiochemistry
Advances in Organic Chemistry: Methods and Results
Advances in Protein Chemistry
Advances in Spectroscopy
Analyst, The
Angewandte Chemie
Annalles Pharmaceutiques Francaises
Annual Review of Biochemistry
Annual Review of Nuclear Science
Annual Review of Physical Chemistry
Antibiotica and Chemotherapia
Bulletin de la Société de Chimie Biologique
Bulletin de la Société Chimique de France
Chemical Reviews
Chemische Berichte
Chemistry and Industry
Chimia
Endeavor
Experientia
Fortschritte der Chemie Organischer Naturstoffe
Fortschritte der Chemischen Forschung
Journal de Chimie Physique et Physico-Chimie Biologique
Journal of Chemical Education
Journal of Chromatography
Journal of Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology
Microchemical Journal
Die Naturwissenschaften
Organic Analysis
Organic Reactions
Proceedings of the Chemical Society (London)
Progress in Inorganic Chemistry
Progress in Organic Chemistry
Progress in the Chemistry of Fats and Other Lipids
Quarterly Reviews
Record of Chemical Progress
Research Applied to Industry
Reviews of Pure and Applied Chemistry
La Revue Scientifique
The Royal Institute of Chemistry Journal
Tetrahedron Ill
Vitamins and Hormones
Zeitschrift Fur Vitamin-, Hormon- Und Ferment-Forschung
Part II. Reviews in Symposia, Collective
Volumes and Non-Periodical Publications
Advances in Chemistry Series
Advances in Colloid Science
Advances in Mass Spectrometry
Advancing Fronts in Chemistry
The Alkaloids, Chemistry and Physiology
Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences
Antibiotics — Their Chemistry and Non-Medical Uses
Biochemical Society Symposia
Cahiers de Synthese Organique
The Carbohydrates —Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physiology
The Chemical Society (London) Special Publications
Chemisorption
Chemistry of Carbon Compounds
Chemistry of Coordinate Compounds
The Chemistry of Heterocyclic Compounds
Chemistry of Microbial Products (The Squibb Lectures)
The Chemistry of Natural Products
The Chemistry of Penicillin
The Chemistry of Petroleum Hydrocarbons
Cholesterol
Ciba Foundation Colloquia on Endocrinology
Ciba Foundation Symposia
Les Colloques du Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
Conference on Hyperconjugation
Contribution to the Study of Molecular Structure
Curare and Curare-Like Agents
Current Trends in Heterocyclic Chemistry
Determination of Organic Structures by Physical Methods
Faraday Society — Discussions
L. Farkas Memorial Volume
Fermente-Vitamine-Hormone
Festschrift Arthur Stoll
Fluorine Chemistry
Formation and Trapping of Free Radicals
Frontiers in Chemistry
Heterocyclic Compounds
High Polymers
Hydrogen Bonding
International Congresses of Biochemistry
International Congresses of Pure and Applied Chemistry
International Symposium on Macromolecular Chemistry
Ion Exchanges in Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry
A Laboratory Manual of Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry (Including Polypeptides)
Matthews' Textile Fibers
Medicinal Chemistry
Methoden der Organischen Chemie
Microchemistry: International Symposium
Modern Coordination Chemistry, Principles and Methods
Molecular Structure and Organoleptic Quality
Non-Benzenoid Aromatic Compounds
NMR and EPR Spectroscopy
Nucleic Acids
Organic Chemistry, an Advanced Treatise
Organometallic Chemistry
The Origin of Life on Earth
Perspectives in Organic Chemistry
The Peter C. Reilly Lectures in Chemistry
Photochemistry in the Liquid and Solid States
Physical Chemistry of the Hydrocarbons
Radioactivity Applied to Chemistry
Radiobiology Symposium
Recent Progress in Hormone Research
The Roger Adams Symposium
The Royal Institute of Chemistry of Great Britain and Ireland
Steric Course of Microbiological Reactions
Steric Effects in Conjugated Systems
Steric Effects in Organic Chemistry
Symposia on Comparative Biology
A Symposium on Molecular Biology
Symposium on Protein Structure
The Strategy of Chemotherapy
Technique of Organic Chemistry
Theoretical Organic Chemistry
Traite de Chimie Organique
Uber Sterine, Gallensäure Und Verwandte Naturstoffe
Vistas in Free-Radical Chemistry
Other Symposia and Collective Volumes (Addendum)
Part III
Monographs on Organic Chemistry: 1940-1960
Author Index
Subject Index
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149370