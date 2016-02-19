Independent Generation of Electric Power

Independent Generation of Electrical Power explains the different operations involved in the generation of power in power plants and the concepts and principles behind them.

The book covers topics such as the parameters and requirements of generator performance; configurations of generators; and the operation and modes of control of generators; system control logic; and different energy management systems. The book also includes three appendices. Appendix 1 contrasts induction generation and synchronous generation; Appendix 2 covers different protection equipment, and Appendix 3 discusses the analyses involved in electrical systems. The monograph is recommended for engineers who would like to know more about the design and operation of plants and how it generates power.