Increasing the Durability of Paint and Varnish Coatings in Building Products and Construction
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Regularities for Forming the Quality of External Appearance of Coatings
1.1 Evaluation of the quality of the appearance of paint and varnish coatings
1.2 Regularities the formation of the quality of the appearance of paint and varnish coatings
1.3 Statistical analysis of the quality of the appearance of paint and varnish coatings of cement concretes
1.4 Patterns of quality change of the appearance of paint coatings of cement concretes in the aging process
1.5 Development of model of the quality of the appearance of paint and varnish coatings
1.6 Relationship of deformative properties of paint coatings with the roughness of their surface
1.7 Accounting for the hereditary factor in assessing the quality change of the appearance of paint and varnish the coating in the aging process
2. Estimation of the Stressed-Deformed State of Coating from the Quality of their Appearance
2.1 Method for assessing the stress-strain state of coatings
2.2 Connection of the stress-strain state of paint coatings with the quality of their appearance
3. Regularities of Cracking Protective-Decorative Coatings
3.1 Method for assessing the crack resistance of paint and varnish coatings
3.2 Regularities in changing the properties of protective and decorative coatings in the aging process
3.2 Regularities of cracking protective and decorative coatings in the aging process
3.3 Effect of the porosity of the cement substrate on the crack resistance of protective and decorative coatings
4. Forecasting of Durability of Coatings
4.1 Regularities of aging of protective and decorative coatings of cement concretes
4.2 The prediction of the aging time coatings of exterior walls of buildings
5. Statistical Methods of Quality Management of Coatings of Cement Concrete
5.1 The application of the Six Sigma methodology to the analysis of the quality of paint and varnish coatings
5.2 The use of statistical methods in assessing the cracking of paint and varnish coatings
6. Development of Plans for Statistical Acceptance of Quality Control
6.1 Criteria for acceptance of the painted surface
6.2 Plans statistical of control of a painted surface
Description
Increasing the Durability of Paint and Varnish Coatings in Building Products and Construction presents data and analysis on regularities in the appearance quality of protective and decorative coatings for building products and structures, also detailing the relationship between the resistance of coatings and the quality of their appearance. Developing a method for ensuring the quality of painted surfaces for building products and developing control methods is an important scientific, technical and economic problem. The conditions needed depend largely on the rheological properties of paint and the processes of wetting and application, with different variables for metal or concrete structures.
Key Features
- Presents data and methodological developments that increase the service-life of protective and decorative coatings
- Details regularities in the appearance quality of protective and decorative coatings
- Covers the relationship between coating resistance and appearance quality
- Develops methods for ensuring the quality of painted surfaces
- Considers the different variables for the application of paint to various surfaces of building products and structures
Readership
Coatings professionals, particularly in the construction industry; researchers on the problem of finishing construction products; postgraduate students in construction; anyone interested in the development, production, utilisation, and testing of coatings and paints
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128170472
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170465
About the Authors
Loganina Valentina Ivanovna Author
Loganina Valentina Ivanovna is Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor, and Head of quality control and construction technologies at Penza State University of Architecture in Russia. Her research interests include the development of finishing materials composition, and the forecasting of their durability. The author has published widley, has 70 patents, and and has supervised numerous dissertations and research projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor of Technical Sciences; Professor, and Head of Quality Control and Construction Technologies, Penza State University of Architecture, Penza, Russia