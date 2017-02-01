Increasing Intelligence

Norbert Jaušovec obtained a doctorate degree in psychology in 1985 at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. He started his professional career as a school psychologist. He has been employed at the University of Maribor since 1984 (until 2007 at the Faculty of Education and at the Faculty of Arts since then). In 1996, Dr. Jaušovec was elected full professor for the domain of educational psychology. His scientific research deals with the cognitive processes that are involved in expert problem solving. The goal of his research is to relate different physiological measures such as heart rate and EEG to differences in problem solving between gifted and average-ability individuals. He also aims to transform theoretical findings into knowledge that can be used to improve students’ problem solving ability. Besides universities in Slovenia, Dr. Jaušovec has lectured at a number of distinguished universities in Europe and was, or still is, a member of the editorial board of the following journals: The Curriculum Journal (Taylor and Francis), BMC neuroscience (London: BioMed Central), and The Open Neuroimaging Journal (Hilversum: Bentham Science). As first author or co-author, Dr. Jaušovec has published a wide variety of works, including three scientific monographs, two professional units and one textbook. He has published several scientific and professional articles which have more than 2000 citations.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maribor, Slovenia; Neuropsychology, Educational Psychology