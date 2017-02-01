Increasing Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
The finding that working memory training can increase fluid intelligence triggered a great number of cognitive training studies, the results of which have been fiercely debated among experts. The finding also prompted a surge of commercial versions of these working memory training programs. Increasing Intelligence overviews contemporary approaches and techniques designed to increase general cognitive ability in healthy individuals. The book covers behavioral training and different electrical stimulation methods such as TMS, tDCS, tACS, and tRNS, along with alternative approaches ranging from neurofeedback to cognitive-enhancing drugs. It describes crucial brain features that underlie intelligent behavior and discusses theoretical and technical shortcomings of the reported studies, then goes on to suggest avenues for future research and inquiry.
Key Features
- Summarizes the history of attempts to raise intelligence
- Describes the intelligence construct and the cognitive mechanisms thought to be at the core of intellectual functioning
- Provides an overview of the neurobiological underpinnings of intelligence
- Discusses the efficacy and limitations of behavioral training approaches and brain stimulation methods aiming to increase performance on working memory and intelligence tests
- Examines the effects of neurofeedback, exercise, meditation, nutrition, and drugs on cognitive enhancement
Readership
Researchers and students in neuroscience, psychology, cognitive sciences
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Mystery of Intelligence
- Abstract
- 1.1. Intelligence—the most valued trait
- 1.2. Can we boost intelligence?
- 1.3. Educational interventions for higher cognitive competence
Chapter 2: The Biological Background of Intelligence
- Abstract
- 2.1. Brain structure
- 2.2. Neuroelectric measures of the brain at rest
- 2.3. Brain function and neurobiological theories of intelligence
- 2.4. Processing speed and working memory
- 2.5. Sex differences in intelligence, brain structure, and function
Chapter 3: Raising Intelligence by Means of Behavioral Training
- Abstract
- 3.1. The Mozart effect
- 3.2. Types of training: theory, memory, brain, and personal bias
- 3.3. Metaanalyses and review papers: improving fluid intelligence with training
- 3.4. The Jaeggi et al. study
- 3.5. COGITO
- 3.6. Research from our lab
- 3.7. Video games: with fun to more intelligent brains?
Chapter 4: Changing Brain Activity, Increasing Intelligence: Transcranial Electrical and Magnetic Stimulation
- Abstract
- 4.1. Transcranial electrical brain stimulation
- 4.2. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)
- 4.3. tDCS and tACS as a tool to modulate intelligence
- 4.4. Noninvasive brain stimulation in working memory research
Chapter 5: Other Approaches: From Neurofeedback to Cognitive-Enhancing Drugs
- Abstract
- 5.1. Neurofeedback
- 5.2. Exercise
- 5.3. Meditation
- 5.4. Nutrition and cognitive-enhancing drugs
Chapter 6: Once Upon a Time We Were on the Moon
- Abstract
- 6.1. Why become more intelligent?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134306
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094075
About the Author
Norbert Jaušovec
Norbert Jaušovec obtained a doctorate degree in psychology in 1985 at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. He started his professional career as a school psychologist. He has been employed at the University of Maribor since 1984 (until 2007 at the Faculty of Education and at the Faculty of Arts since then). In 1996, Dr. Jaušovec was elected full professor for the domain of educational psychology. His scientific research deals with the cognitive processes that are involved in expert problem solving. The goal of his research is to relate different physiological measures such as heart rate and EEG to differences in problem solving between gifted and average-ability individuals. He also aims to transform theoretical findings into knowledge that can be used to improve students’ problem solving ability. Besides universities in Slovenia, Dr. Jaušovec has lectured at a number of distinguished universities in Europe and was, or still is, a member of the editorial board of the following journals: The Curriculum Journal (Taylor and Francis), BMC neuroscience (London: BioMed Central), and The Open Neuroimaging Journal (Hilversum: Bentham Science). As first author or co-author, Dr. Jaušovec has published a wide variety of works, including three scientific monographs, two professional units and one textbook. He has published several scientific and professional articles which have more than 2000 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maribor, Slovenia; Neuropsychology, Educational Psychology
PhD University of Maribor, Slovenia
Anja Pahor
Anja Pahor obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience at The University of Nottingham and a Master of Science degree in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at The University of Amsterdam. Her main research interests involve understanding the neural basis of working memory and intelligence with the help of neuroimaging methods and noninvasive brain stimulation. Professor Norbert Jaušovec is her PhD supervisor at The University of Maribor and she is currently in the process of obtaining a doctorate. Part of her PhD research was conducted at the Department of Psychology at The University of York. The results of her studies have been published in several peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maribor, Slovenia; Neuropsychology, Cognitive Neuroscience
MSc University of Maribor, Slovenia
Reviews
"The sheer weight of the task that these authors take on is impressive, and the completed product is one that has been absent from the field for a long time. ...Increasing Intelligence consists of ambitious thinking and writing. It is rewarding to see so many issues related to intelligence woven into these authors’ argument." --PsyCRITIQUES