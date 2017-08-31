Incorporating Cultures' Role in the Food and Agricultural Sciences
1st Edition
Description
Incorporating Cultures' Role in the Food and Agricultural Sciences addresses the practical needs of the professors, administrators and students who often face challenges of working together with Indigenous peoples with whom they have no prior experience. Missed communication, failed projects and unrealistic goals are daily realities. Academia and industry often encounter frustration in recruiting and retaining Native American students and other ethnicities.
This text is a guide for anyone working in the food or agriculture disciplines or industries, particularly for those working with people of a culture different from one’s own. Comprehensive, full awareness of one’s own culture is a prerequisite for effective teaching and learning within another culture. This book is replete with stories, examples and peer-refereed journal articles to help build awareness. These stories, examples and articles from multiple voices are placed over a basic underlying framework that is summed up in the title of the book itself.
Key Features
- Provides compelling, well-referenced practical ways to understand the cultural component of behavior related to food and agriculture
- Explores behavior in setting policy, developing curricula, interacting with communities and in making choices as a consumer
- Connects the dots between food deserts, the disgust factor and the world’s grand challenges
- Includes lessons learned and new approaches in food and agricultural sciences using transdisciplinary, experiential action research methods
- Contains practical, state-of-the-art methodologies and diagrams to get started improving intercultural competency, inclusivity and internationalization of food and agricultural sciences
Readership
Food and Agriculture professionals creating training and educational tools for culturally diverse populations, Professors faced with developing culturally attuned curricula, those skeptical about this process and those who are curious about internationalizing their courses. It is also aimed at professors who have been successful in internationalization of their courses, but want to be more successful. Those teaching Anthropology of Food courses.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Grand Challenges and the Millennial Generation.
Part 1. Fundamentals of the Culture and Agriculture Relationship
Chapter 1. Quiet Revolution: Where did you come from?
Chapter 2. Decolonization and the Holistic Process
Chapter 3. Immersion
Chapter 4. Failures
Part II. Listening In and Between Communities
Chapter 5. Listening Horizontally: Kenya, Mali, Malaria, Kwashiorkor
Chapter 6. Listening Horizontally: The Northern Cheyenne and the Apsaalooke
Chapter 7. Listening Horizontally: Bioregions and Peace Engineering
Chapter 8. Listening Between Communities and Policy Makers: Montana, Mali, and Mongolia Middle Schools Listen together with USDA NIFA and University Students.
Chapter 9. Listening with students
Part III. Bridging the gap between Food and Agricultural Sciences and the Hummanities
Chapter 10. Two cultures: Humanities and Plant, Animal, Food Science
Chapter 11. Couples Counseling: Native Science and Western Science.
Chapter 12. Putting it together, comprehensively, inclusively.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 31st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039823
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128039557
About the Author
Florence Dunkel
Editor-in-chief of The Food Insects Newsletter since 1995; recipient of 1981 US National Academy of Sciences Visiting Scholar Award to People’s Republic of China; member of design team for state-of-the-art pre-departure training for US faculty, graduate students, and families to work on USAID food, storage, marketing project and live in Rwanda; author of 50 peer-refereed journal articles, 4 books and monographs, 2 patents; recipient of national and campus-wide awards for research, teaching, and service; principal investigator of numerous USDA and USAID, food, health, and agriculture related grants; presented 11 invited, food-related keynote addresses in US (e.g.,World Bank), Korea, Italy (FAO), Canada, Morocco, and the People’s Republic of China and a TEDx talk. Dunkel has worked with subsistence farmers in Asia, Africa, and Native American reservations for the past 33 years. She has also prepared and served insect feasts throughout the US including for more than 200 guests each at events in: San Francisco, California; Bozeman, Montana; and Charleston, South Carolina. Cultural aspects of food have been the topic of many TV appearances by Dunkel including PBS Evening News, Discovery Channel World of Wonder as well as radio interviews throughout the US, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Dr. Dunkel has initiated a pedagogy for food and agricultural sciences, the Expansive Collaborative Model, which she implemented in 2000 and taught every semester since. Dunkel has helped faculty adapt this pedagogy in several colleges at MSU and in other land grant institutions including a tribal college, and at a private urban university.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Entomology, Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT
Reviews
" As one who has spent an entire career in international research and development, these case studies of immersion activities underscore the concept that there are several "right" answers to the question of "what works" as students and faculty identify their own world view, and the impact it has on understanding other cultures. Dunkel convincingly presents the challenge that some form of immersion is a must for any and all policies makers, researchers and practitioners seeking to effectively serve those they represent." --I. Miley Gonzalez, Former Undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Former Deputy Director General of CATIE, Costa Rica
"Storytelling is one of the most ancient, effective and universal means of transferring knowledge. Throughout this text, Dunkel expertly incorporates highly impactful and memorable stories that assist the reader in understanding the interdependencies of culture, food and science. While this book should be required reading for students of agricultural science and anyone doing what is commonly referred to as international development work, its careful overview of the holistic process also makes it a very useful text in undergraduate and graduate courses on education, ethnography and intercultural communication." --David Di Maria, Associate Vice Provost for International Programs, University of Maryland-Baltimore
"Hundreds of students and practitioners have benefited from Dunkel's holistic and visionary approach to incorporating cultural considerations in food and agricultural sciences. This book presents readers with the same opportunity. By carefully documenting keen insights and illustrative case studies that have emerged over the course of two decades, this book will prove to be a valuable resource for educators. Dunkel's abundant ingenuity, compassion, commitment, and wisdom inform every page." --Katy Hansen, PhD student, University Program in Environmental Policy, Duke University