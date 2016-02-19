Incommensurate Phases in Dielectrics, Volume 14
1st Edition
2. Materials
Table of Contents
Preface. Part IV. Results for Specific Systems. 10. Phase transformations in K2SeO4 and structurally related insulators (J.D. Axe, M. Iizumi and G. Shirane). 11. Phenomenology of incommensurate phases in A2BX4 family (Y. Ishibashi). 12. Incommensurate phases in an aromatic molecular crystal: biphenyl (H. Cailleau). 13. Incommensurate phase in NaNO2 (D. Durand, F. Dénoyer, R. Currat and M. Lambert). 14. Modulated phases in thiourea (F. Dénoyer and R. Currat). 15. Incommensurate phase in &Bgr;-ThBr4 (R. Currat, L. Bernard and P. Delamoye). 16. The incommensurate phase of quartz (G. Dolino). 17. Incommensurate phase of barium sodium niobate (J.C. Tolédano, J. Schneck and G. Errandonéa). 18. The incommensurate phase of Na2CO3 (P.M. de Wolff and F. Tuinstra). 19. Statics and dynamics of incommensurate BaMnF4 (J.F. Scott). 20. Unique incommensurate-commensurate phase transitions in a layer-structure perovskite (R. Kind and P. Muralt). 21. Incommensurate structures in liquid crystals (S.A. Pikin). Appendix. List of incommensurate crystals (A.U. Sheleg and V.V. Zaretskii). Author index. Subject index. Cumulative index.
Description
Modern Problems in Condensed Matter Sciences, Volume 14.2: Incommensurate Phases in Dielectrics, 2: Materials offers a physical picture of incommensurate insulators and gives readers an idea how experimental techniques can be used to study the dynamic and static properties of incommensurate systems on a microscopic level.
The selection first offers information on the modulated phases in thiourea and incommensurate phase of quartz and barium sodium niobate (BSN). Discussions focus on the characteristics of the incommensurate phase in BSN, thermal hysteresis and relaxation effects, macroscopic symmetry breaking and related anomalies, properties of quartz and the discovery of the incommensurate phase, and dynamical properties. The text examines the incommensurate phases in an aromatic molecular crystal, including symmetry properties, molecular nature of the structural instability, satellite reflections, and excitations in incommensurate phases.
The publication ponders on the incommensurate structures in liquid crystals, as well as liquid crystals and effects of incommensurability; incommensurate structures in cholesterol and sematic liquid crystals induced by external fields; incommensurate flex electric structure in hematic liquid crystals; and incommensurate sematic structures as polymorphous modifications.
The selection is a vital reference for researchers interested in the incommensurate phases in dielectrics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st March 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598318
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. Blinc Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ljubljana, yugoslavia
A.P. Levanyuk Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Moscow, USSR