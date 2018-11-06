Inclusive Transport
1st Edition
Fighting Involuntary Transport Disadvantages
Description
Inclusive Transport: Fighting Involuntary Transport Disadvantages offers readers profound and multifaceted insights into transportation and social equity, guiding transportation and urban studies researchers, planners, and policy makers in evaluating potential solutions to this complex issue. It considers discrimination and its societal consequences, providing a needed perspective on who is left out of transportation planning, and why.
The book is systematically divided into 2 parts, Part A is problem oriented and explores the main problems to the transportation disadvantaged; accessibility and affordability. It looks at the consequences of non-accessibility, the problems non-car owners face, and the interplay between housing and transportation; Part B is policy oriented and analyses how current policies tend to forget transport disadvantages. It looks at pragmatic solutions for transport disadvantaged and ends with a design for inclusive transport, being a more radical approach combining sustainability challenges, people’s behaviours and emotions, creating more just and equitable mobility.
Key Features
- Synthesizes academic research and narratives on transport disadvantage and the transport disadvantaged, linking the research with current mobility policies and practices
- Connects the fight on transport disadvantages with sustainable and smart mobility strategies and looks into car sharing, ride sharing and individualising public transport while de- individualizing car use
- Has an extensive usage of data, figures, and examples from around the world, and inspiring mobility plans and policies
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, faculty in transportation, psychology, economics, and health. Practitioners such as transportation and urban planners, engineers, directors, and consultants. Government policy makers and analysts, and NGOs for persons with disabilities
Table of Contents
Part 1: FIGHTING INVOLUNTARY TRANSPORT DISADVANTAGES
1. Setting The Scene: A World Of Transport Disadvantages
2. Transport Disadvantage In Practice; Geographical Perspectives
3. Transport Disadvantages: Social And Societal Perspectives
Part 2: TOWARDS INCLUSIVE TRANSPORT
4. A Marginal Issue? An Analysis Of The Lack Of Attention To Involuntary Transport
5. Fighting Involuntary Transport Disadvantages; The Pragmatic Solutions
6. Towards Inclusive Transport; The Radical Approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134535
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134528
About the Author
Hans Jeekel
Hans Jeekel is the Professor of Societal Aspects of Smart Mobility at Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands. He is a former Member of Parliament in the Netherlands and former Director of the Dutch Transport Research Institute. He a corporate strategist at the Dutch National Highway Agency, and was Chairman of the Board of the Association for European Transport, and author of The Car Dependent Society (Routledge, 2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Societal Aspects of Smart Mobility, Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands